Phuket downpours wreak havoc, TMD issues repeat weather advisory

Photo courtesy of TMD, Phuket News

Rolling thunder and consecutive downpours continued to wreak havoc in Phuket as the Thailand Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasted heavy rain and strong wind waves in the Andaman Sea through until at least tomorrow. The Phuket downpours announcement came this morning, marking the fifth consecutive wet weather advisory.

This series of soaking weather is blamed on the “quite strong” southwest monsoon spreading across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The advisory implored local people to be cautious, owing to the risk of heavy to very heavy rainfall and accumulating rain which may incite flash floods. Areas with sloping foothills, near waterways, and in low-lying zones were singled out for extra caution. Thunderstorms concurrently necessitated increased alertness whilst travelling through such areas.

The highlighted provinces affected by this wet weather include the southern regions: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Concerning the wind conditions, waves in the upper Andaman Sea were forecast to measure two to three metres high, and even surpass three metres in areas subjected to thunderstorms.

“Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand should refrain from leaving shore,” the advisory added in consideration of the hazardous conditions. The TMD also urged people to pay keen attention to emergency weather announcements and keep abreast of weather updates, reported Phuket News.

In a proactive step towards safety amidst the heavy Phuket downpours, the Phuket Marine Office declared that it has stationed officers at the island’s primary piers to enforce safety regulations. Similarly, lifeguards stationed at key beaches along Phuket’s west coast have raised red flags signalling that it is too dangerous to swim.

In the midst of relentless torrential downpours, the monsoon rains in Thailand have triggered cascading landslides and sudden flash floods, dealing a destructive blow to the road infrastructure in the northern regions. This natural upheaval has dealt a severe blow to the local tourism industry. Read more HERE.