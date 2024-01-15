Blood quest: Phuket seeks lifelines as blood centres make urgent appeal

Pictures courtesy of Phuket News.

As the Thai island of Phuket launches into another year, the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (Phuket RBC) and the Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital have once again put the call out for blood donations. This initiative, run by the Phuket branch of the Thai Red Cross Society, kicked off its annual campaign, spanning the full breadth of January and set to extend beyond.

Mobile donation stations scattered across the island are open to both foreign and Thai blood donors. The call for this vital resource comes as Phuket’s tourism season hits its peak. The Phuket RBC and Vachira Phuket Hospital are going full throttle to ensure the island’s blood reserves stay stocked up.

There’s a real concern over a possible blood shortage for transfusions on the island. This fear is driven by the high rate of road accidents and other medical emergencies that tend to occur. Statistics provided by ThaiRSC, the national road safety agency, reveal a stark reality.

In just the first 12 days of January, 11 people have died in road accidents in Phuket. This is alarmingly close to the 14 deaths reported for the entire month of January in 2023. Furthermore, nearly 1,000 individuals were hospitalised following road collisions during the initial 12 days of this year. This figure is about half of the 2,040 hospitalisations recorded for January 2023.

The continuous demand for blood transfusions is high, and the call goes out to all potential donors, with a particular emphasis on those with RH-Negative blood type. Phuket RBC is actively encouraging potential donors to visit various locations across the island throughout January. The Phuket Red Cross has shared a detailed schedule for its outreach campaign for the month.

Direct donations can also be made at the Phuket RBC in Phuket Town. In parallel, Vachira Phuket Hospital is conducting an outreach programme. Donors can also contribute directly at the Vachira Phuket Hospital, located on Yaowarat Road in Phuket Town.

It’s a collective effort, one that invites everyone – residents and tourists, Thais and foreigners – to play their part in a life-saving cause. The need is urgent, the cause is noble, and the opportunity to make a difference is available to all.