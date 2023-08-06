Phuket Blood Bank appeals to foreigners for donations amid alarming demand

Picture courtesy of Vachira Phuket Hospital Blood Bank Facebook

In a humanitarian call, the Phuket Blood Bank at the Vachira Phuket Hospital has reached out to foreign residents and tourists in Phuket encouraging them to contribute to a blood donation drive on August 8 in Phuket Town, aimed at urgently replenishing the hospital’s blood reserves.

The initiative comes with an alarming demand for blood from all groups seen at both Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (Phuket RBC), functioning under the umbrella of the Phuket Red Cross.

Event organisers communicated their earnest request stating, “Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Blood Bank cordially invite all foreigners to take part in our blood donation drive to support people on August 8, at Limelight Phuket. Blood is needed even in low season. Please, help our doctors to save human lives. We sincerely thank you in advance.”

Phone line 076-361234 ext. 1285 has been opened for further queries relative to the donation drive, directly connected to the Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Phuket Hospital, reported The Phuket News.

The event, christened Phuket Blood Donation Drive, 3rd is lined up to be held from 10am to 4pm at Limelight Avenue on Dibuk Rd in Phuket Town. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew along with his wife, Wandee Woonciew, President of the Phuket Red Cross, are expected to grace the event.

The move to host the donation drive also comes with a plan to increase awareness about the continual need for blood. A presentation dedicated to this effect by Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham, the Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital is scheduled as part of the proceedings. Donors who participate, regardless of nationality, will be presented with a commemorative t-shirt as a token of appreciation for their contribution.

It was informed that all individuals in good health are eligible to donate blood with an assurance of the procedure is safe and painless. Vachira Phuket Hospital and Phuket RBC welcome blood donations daily, including on weekends and public holidays.

Furthermore, it was mentioned that two special blood donation events are set to be organised on August 12 on the occasion of Mother’s Day at the Limelight Avenue and Phuket RBC. Details about these events remain undisclosed.