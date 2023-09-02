Phuket Blood Bank and Thai Red Cross launch donation drive for rare blood type

The Phuket Regional Blood Center continues to seek donations of Rh negative blood. (via Phuket News)

The Phuket Regional Blood Bank (Phuket RBC) in partnership with the local chapter of the Thai Red Cross and 20 local businesses, have initiated a campaign in September to restock their depleting blood reserves. This campaign invites the local populace to provide their valuable donations at any of the 20 mobile blood donation stations scattered across Phuket, commencing from 2pm today.

Phuket RBC will establish these mobile donation points at various locations throughout Phuket in the month of September. The schedule for these blood donation locations has been released to the public.

Emphasis is being placed on the collection of Rh-negative blood, a blood type that is in constant demand in Phuket due to its rarity among Asians. But in a destination full of foreign travellers, collecting donations of the rare blood type is a critical necessity.

Blood donations are welcome every day, including weekends and public holidays, at the Blood Bank situated on the 4th floor of Vachira Phuket Hospital and at the Phuket RBC in Phuket Town. For additional information, interested individuals can contact the Blood Bank at the hospital by calling 076-361234 ext. 1287.

This initiative comes in response to the growing need for blood, especially of the Rh-negative type, in Phuket. By mobilising 20 local businesses and partnering with the Thai Red Cross, the campaign aims to make blood donations easily accessible to the public and fulfil the urgent requirement of the Phuket Regional Blood Bank.

Just last month, the Phuket Blood Bank at Vachira Hospital reached out to foreign residents and tourists in Phuket encouraging them to contribute to a blood donation drive on August 8 in Phuket Town, aimed at urgently replenishing the hospital’s blood reserves.

Follow us on :













The initiative comes with an alarming demand for blood from all groups seen at both Vachira Phuket Hospital and the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (Phuket RBC), functioning under the umbrella of the Phuket Red Cross.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.