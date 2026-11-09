Phuket authorities inspect two entertainment venues after local complaints

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 9:59 AM
1 minute read
Phuket authorities inspect two entertainment venues after local complaints
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

Thailand’s Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) raided two bars in the Choeng Thale area of Phuket over suspected nominee ownership and money laundering, following complaints from residents.

Residents had reportedly complained that a Thai national claiming to own both venues frequently boasted about having connections with influential people in the area. They suspected the person was acting as a nominee for foreign business owners.

Some residents also raised concerns that the businesses could be used to launder money for transnational criminal networks.

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Phuket nightclubs raided
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

Following the complaints, DOPA officers inspected both premises under the operation named Andaman Lockdown at about 11.50pm last night, November 8.

According to the department, the customers and workers at the venues were all foreigners, with many reportedly attempting to leave when officers arrived.

Officers also found foreign women dancing at the venues while wearing revealing outfits. Workers and performers were reported to include Russian, Ukrainian, Iranian and Myanmar nationals.

Initially, people associated with the two venues were charged with operating businesses without the required permits. One of the establishments also faced an additional charge over selling alcohol outside legally permitted hours.

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Alleged nominee run bars in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

DOPA said further investigations would examine the workers’ permits, the immigration documents of foreign visitors and the financial transactions of both businesses.

Investigators will also look into whether the venues involved nominee arrangements or money laundering, as alleged by residents.

The department plans to submit the case to the Phuket governor for consideration of a five-year prohibition on the operators running similar businesses.

After the raids, Thai social media users, particularly people claiming to live in the area, called on officials to expand inspections to other entertainment venues, hotels, and massage shops to investigate suspected nominee-owned businesses across the province.

Phuket bar raid Andaman lockdown operation
Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 9, 2026, 9:59 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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