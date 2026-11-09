Phuket authorities inspect two entertainment venues after local complaints

Thailand’s Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) raided two bars in the Choeng Thale area of Phuket over suspected nominee ownership and money laundering, following complaints from residents.

Residents had reportedly complained that a Thai national claiming to own both venues frequently boasted about having connections with influential people in the area. They suspected the person was acting as a nominee for foreign business owners.

Some residents also raised concerns that the businesses could be used to launder money for transnational criminal networks.

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Following the complaints, DOPA officers inspected both premises under the operation named Andaman Lockdown at about 11.50pm last night, November 8.

According to the department, the customers and workers at the venues were all foreigners, with many reportedly attempting to leave when officers arrived.

Officers also found foreign women dancing at the venues while wearing revealing outfits. Workers and performers were reported to include Russian, Ukrainian, Iranian and Myanmar nationals.

Initially, people associated with the two venues were charged with operating businesses without the required permits. One of the establishments also faced an additional charge over selling alcohol outside legally permitted hours.

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DOPA said further investigations would examine the workers’ permits, the immigration documents of foreign visitors and the financial transactions of both businesses.

Investigators will also look into whether the venues involved nominee arrangements or money laundering, as alleged by residents.

The department plans to submit the case to the Phuket governor for consideration of a five-year prohibition on the operators running similar businesses.

After the raids, Thai social media users, particularly people claiming to live in the area, called on officials to expand inspections to other entertainment venues, hotels, and massage shops to investigate suspected nominee-owned businesses across the province.

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