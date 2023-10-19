Phuket authorities warn against rising LINE app and Facebook scams

Picture courtesy of Senior Planet.

A criminal group has been flagged for attempting to scam people by posing as the Thai Red Cross Society, on LINE and Facebook according to a warning issued by Phuket’s Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The scam involves an OpenChat group on LINE, a popular Thai messaging app, where members are invited to donate money under the guise of the Thai Red Cross Society to receive commissions and compete for prizes.

The Thai Red Cross clarified, however, that it has no policy of accepting donations in this manner. Instead, it has advised potential donors to ensure that donations are made to an account under the organisation’s name Thai Red Cross Income Procurement Office. The society also provided a contact number for people who witness such illegal activities.

In addition to this LINE and Facebook scam, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Phuket) issued a warning about a scam operation targetting people on the island. According to a post on its official Facebook page, a resident was duped into transferring money to an impostor posing as an official from the Provincial Electricity Authority.

The victim claimed that the impostor had requested to install power backup equipment and inspect electricity usage in their area. The victim was deceived into transferring money after sharing information and documents on the Line application. The PEA Phuket has assured residents that it has no policy requiring people to transfer money into employee accounts.

Police officer scam

In another incident, the Phuket Info Centre shared a photo of an alleged scammer impersonating a police officer from the Mueang Phuket Police Station. This is reminiscent of an incident last year where an expat was tricked into parting with thousands of baht under the threat of a ten-year jail sentence for allegedly receiving illicit funds.

The Comptroller General’s Department, under the Ministry of Finance, also issued a warning against online scammers. The public has been cautioned not to be deceived by individuals posing as officials from the department.

They have been advised not to share personal information, especially with those who contact them via calls or SMS or ask them to click on links sent through the Line app.

Follow us on :













Phuket’s authorities urge the public to remain vigilant in the face of such scams and to take appropriate action if they believe they have been targeted.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.