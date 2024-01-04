Phuket authorities step up anti-drug operations, apprehend two suspects

Photo courtesy of Thalang Police

As Phuket’s officials are making moves to address drug use among boat operators, Thalang Police have concurrently stepped up their anti-drug operations.

The outcome of these intensified efforts is the recent apprehension of two individuals, confirmed to be in illegal possession of methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba, with intentions to distribute.

The Thalang Police Force made public the results of their anti-drug operations, which took place between December 17 and 28.

The operations were successful in capturing two suspects, along with a haul of 336 Yaba pills, reports the Phuket News.

Orachai Kingthong, a 33 year old resident registered in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, was stopped and arrested on the Khao Lan-Kuan Ta Thaen Road. Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of 147 Yaba tablets.

Alongside Kingthong, 48 year old Yongyut Ok-un, hailing from Udon Thani, was taken into custody at the Fruity Night Resort located in Srisoonthorn. Ok-un was found harbouring a hefty 189 Yaba pills.

Both suspects now face serious charges of possessing a Category 1 narcotic for sale without legal permission, as confirmed by Thalang Police.

This move by the authorities not only underscores the ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking but also serves as a stern reminder of the legal consequences that await those who flout the law.

In the face of these developments, Phuket’s officials continue to push for corrective measures for boat operators found guilty of meth use, indicating an integrated approach to tackling the drug issue in the region.

