Phuket authorities dismiss concerns over rising Russian population and mafia claims

Yesterday, Phuket authorities refuted allegations that the island has been overrun by Russians, including members of the mafia. These claims were sparked by a report in Al Jazeera earlier this week, which highlighted concerns among locals. The locals fear that Russian tourists are snatching jobs usually held by Thais, operating unlawful businesses, and causing a surge in property prices, making it increasingly challenging to rent on the island.

Official data reveals that over 400,000 Russians arrived in Phuket between January and July this year. This figure is double the number of visitors from Russia before the onset of the nation’s war against Ukraine in February 2022. Many Russians have fled the after-effects of the war in Ukraine and found a sanctuary in Phuket. This influx has been facilitated by the introduction of Russian visitor bans by many other countries.

Several Russians have initiated businesses on the island, purchased properties, and secured long-term visas. Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, inaugurated the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Phuket at the Royal Phuket Marina on July 15.

There has been an upsurge of Russian-only enterprises using exclusively Russian language. Instances of illegal workers have also been discovered, such as the arrest of three Russian women working unlawfully at a beauty salon in Cherng Talay on July 18 by Phuket Immigration.

Prayut Thongmusik, the president of the Phuket van drivers’ club, voiced his concern about the situation: “We’re affected by these Russians who came to run the whole tourism business,” he said. “They drive personal vehicles that have not been registered with the Thai transport department as service vehicles, picking up tourists who book them through a Russian app, offering nearly 20% cheaper fees than us. They make sure all the roubles stay with the Russians.”

The number of Russian nationals in Phuket is predicted to rise further, owing to the ongoing war in Ukraine and a recent Phuket tourism roadshow held in Moscow, which attracted representatives from over 80 travel agencies, reported The Phuket News.

However, at an official press conference held yesterday at the Phuket Immigration Office, authorities sought to dispel the report and alleviate concerns. Police Major General Sermphan Sirikong, Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police and Immigration Bureau Police Colonel Thanet Sukchai, along with tourism industry representatives, provided clarification.

General Sermphan stated that over the past five years, there have been only three crimes involving Russian citizens resulting in arrests, and most disputes were business-related with no evidence of mafia involvement detected. He further clarified that the number of long-term Russian tourists is minimal and has not impacted the island’s property prices. Regular checks have found no taxis operated illegally by Russians.

Colonel Thanet announced that checks will become more stringent in the coming months to ensure no foreigners are staying illegally on the island, especially after the new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin confirmed a free-visa travel privilege for Chinese visitors on Monday, as part of efforts to further boost the country’s economy.

Colonel Thanet emphasized the importance of the notification of residence under the Immigration Act 1979 to verify the address of people renting properties. Phuket Immigration reported that a total of 401 foreigners were caught overstaying in August, 94 of which were Russian.

Concluding the press conference, General Sermphan assured that they are aware of people's concerns and will continue to work with them to address any significant issues. He also shared that complaints can be directed via the Traffy fondue application or by contacting the Phuket Provincial Immigration hotline number, 087-911-5850.