Massage parlour raid reveals galaxy of illegal operations in Phuket (video)

A spate of illegal operations was brought into sharp focus, after a massage parlour known as Universe Massage in Phuket was raided and its owner nabbed due to operating without requisite permissions. The drive to crack down on such infringing operations headlined by the Patong Police continues in earnest, with this instance being the third in just over a week.

The raid on Universe Massage, situated on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road, was orchestrated around 9.30pm yesterday by Patong Police officers. Led by Police Captain Udon Phahulrat, they encountered and arrested a man cloaked by the name Anant. He has since been charged with managing a health establishment without legal permission.

News of the police operation was relayed late on the day of the raid, confirming that this systematic crackdown on massage parlours that are operating illicitly is part of an ongoing campaign to clean up the tourist-frequented town of Phuket.

The directive, aimed at preventing illicit activities and establishments without proper licensing, was issued by Patong Police Chief Police Colonel Sujin Nilbadee, in association with Patong Police Deputy Superintendents Pol. Lt. Col. Somporn Surin and Pol. Lt. Col. Wutthiwat Liang Boonjinda.

The Universe Massage raid comes on the heels of a similar operation at Aisha Massage last week on Monday, August 7, while another establishment, Hatha Massage, also on Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Road, was the focus of a raid on Saturday night. Aisha Massage, tucked away off Haad Patong Road, saw its operator Yupin apprehended for the lack of necessary licences and for commissioning the services of employees under the universally accepted legal working age of 18 years. During the raid on Hatha Massage, Onuma was arrested on similar charges of operating without legal permissions, reported Phuket News.

A Patong Police spokesperson said Anant was charged with managing a health establishment without legal permission.

“The directive, aimed at preventing illicit activities and establishments without proper licensing, was issued by Patong Police Chief Pol. Col. Sujin Nilbadee, in association with Patong Police Deputy Superintendents Pol. Lt. Col. Somporn Surin and Pol. Lt. Col. Wutthiwat Liang Boonjinda.

“Yupin” was apprehended for the lack of necessary licences and for commissioning the services of employees under the universally accepted legal working age of 18 years.”

Follow us on :













The authorities are encouraging citizens to come forward and report if they suspect any parlours operating outside the bounds of the law. They continue to stay committed to enforcing strict adherence to rules and maintaining the town’s reputation as secure and safe for both locals and tourists.

This string of arrests, targeted at massage parlours, is certainly turning the spotlight on a hitherto overlooked sector, sparking fresh calls to tighten regulatory oversight.