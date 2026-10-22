Phuket to host Asia’s first InterPride world conference

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 22, 2026, 1:39 PM
1 minute read
Phuket to host Asia’s first InterPride world conference
Photo via PR Department

Phuket began training government staff, hospitality workers and local businesses yesterday, October 21, ahead of the InterPride General Meeting and World Conference 2026, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia.

The conference is scheduled to run from October 29 to November 1, with pre-conference activities on October 28, according to InterPride’s published schedule.

It will bring together LGBTQIAN+ representatives to discuss human rights, gender equality and community empowerment, with 400 to 500 participants expected from more than 70 countries.

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More than 1,000 Thai volunteers are expected to welcome delegates. Thailand also plans to formally present its bid to host WorldPride 2030 during the event. Bangkok and Barcelona have reportedly emerged as the two contenders to host the future event.

Phuket will host Asia&apos;s first InterPride world conference from October 29 to November 1, with delegates expected from more than 70 countries.
Photo via PR Department

Deputy Governor Romdon Hayiawae said Phuket’s selection as host reflected cooperation between government agencies, private businesses and civil society organisations. He also highlighted the event’s importance for Thailand’s international meetings and tourism sectors.

The training focused on cultural competency and inclusive hospitality, preparing frontline workers to welcome visitors from different backgrounds and provide appropriate services.

Speakers from TransTalents Consulting Group and Dusit Thani College led sessions on international service standards and practical techniques for assisting diverse groups of visitors.

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Participants also took part in simulated situations designed to help them apply what they had learned in their work.

Phuket will host Asia&apos;s first InterPride world conference from October 29 to November 1, with delegates expected from more than 70 countries.
Photo via InterPride

Government and private-sector representatives, business operators, students and personnel from various sectors attended the programme.

Organisers said the training was particularly relevant to immigration officers, volunteers, hotel employees, retailers and event staff who may interact directly with international conference participants.

The deputy governor said preparations for international events needed to extend beyond venues and facilities, with staff playing an important role in providing safe, welcoming and inclusive services.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 22, 2026, 1:39 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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