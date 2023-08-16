Phuket airport’s fire drills set to ensure elevated safety standards

Image via Foursquare

Phuket International Airport, operated by the local branch of Airports of Thailand (AoT Phuket), is set to initiate a series of extensive fire drills commencing next week. AoT Phuket revealed that these fire drills will take place in areas easily visible to the public eye.

It has called upon the public to stay calm if they happen to witness emergency services personnel conducting these fire response procedure drills.

The first of these fire drills is scheduled to be held at the Provincial Police Station area, in the car park building, from 1pm to 4pm, on August 21. The second drill is set to be held in the International Passenger Terminal from 1pm to 4pm on August 26. Meanwhile, the third drill is marked to take place at the Domestic Passenger Terminal, again from 1pm to 4pm, on August 28.

The announcement also covers the possible concerns of the public. They are attempting to make people aware of the fire drills, especially since they are modelled to look realistic enough to be perceived as the real thing.

“This [notice] is to prevent misunderstanding and panic over the simulated situations. Smoke and noise may be generated on those days at those times.”

The airport management urges the public to not be alarmed by the activities during these fire drills, as it is part of AoT Phuket’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards and ensuring effective emergency response measures.

AoT Phuket seeks to reinforce the enduring public trust in its capability to handle emergencies, and such fire drills are imperative in achieving this goal. It also stressed that these activities are a routine part of the airport’s operational procedures, aimed at ensuring the safety of passengers and airport personnel alike.

On another note, the general public is invited to leave their comments regarding these fire drills, with a user-friendly platform provided for registration and logging in for voicing their thoughts and opinions.

A continuous exchange of information with the public is a central part of AoT Phuket’s comprehensive approach towards maintaining high safety standards.