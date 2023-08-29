Smooth ride: Phuket Airport opens doors to all ride-hailing taxi services for travellers

Pictures courtesy of Phuket Airport.

Phuket International Airport will begin welcoming taxis from all ride–hailing applications as of Friday, September 1, according to the Phuket Info Center managed by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior. The policy revision has been confirmed by Kirati Kitmanawat, President of Airports of Thailand (AoT). However, the new allowance comes with specific regulations and designated zones, the details of which are yet to be explained.

This policy shift is a notable change from just 12 days prior when the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) publicized that ride-hailing apps Maxim and inDriver were still unapproved by the Department of Land Transport. The PLTO had also issued a notice outlining the requirements for app taxis to operate legally in Thailand.

The AoT’s change in policy marks the end of the PLTO’s aggressive campaign against illegal app taxi drivers at the airport, a campaign supported by local police that began in February and continued until at least June. Since then, the PLTO has not commented on its crackdown against illegal taxi drivers.

The announcement by the AoT President, as shared by the Phuket Info Center, has generated discussion among both tourists and taxi drivers stationed at the airport. Monchai Tanode, General Manager of Phuket International Airport under the Phuket branch of Airports of Thailand (AoT Phuket), confirmed that the airport was set to have an all taxi area but this was not expected to be realized until 2024.

This statement was not publicly posted by AoT Phuket but was shared by Phuket MP Somchart Techathavorncharoen reported Phuket News.

Just last week, MP Somchart republished the revised fare structure for electronically operated taxis. Published in the Government Gazette, this reassured individuals about using the increasingly popular mode of taxi service.

The Ministry of Transport’s proclamation introduced updated passenger rates and additional service charges, demonstrating a deliberate step toward maximising the sharing economy and broadening choices for consumers.

This development could ease tourists’ journeys from Phuket Airport to various tourist destinations on the island. However, airport taxi drivers are now considering how to manage queues and prevent potential conflicts between regular taxis and app-based hired vehicles. As such, the Airports of Thailand now face the challenge of managing this new situation, alongside existing concerns such as addressing runway deterioration that caused numerous aircraft to delay landing last week.

