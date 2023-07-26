Phuket Airport accelerates taxi services with dedicated pickup zone

Photo courtesy of AoT Phuket/Phuket News

In a recent move to regulate taxi services in Phuket, Phuket International Airport put its foot on the accelerator and introduced a dedicated zone allocated for legally permissible taxis to facilitate the pickup of tourists. The news, revealed yesterday, came from a statement published by the airport itself, which was shared by Phuket MP, Somchart Techathavorncharoen.

The statement, which was presented as a clarification was the aftermath of a series of issues encapsulated in a formal complaint lodged by none other than Somchart last month. The document was marked specifically to the MP and affirmed by Monchai Tanode, sitting General Manager of Phuket International Airport for the Airports of Thailand (AoT) branch in Phuket.

Addressing the grievance about holidaymakers having to march in the rain to reach the bus stop within the airport’s vicinity, Monchai stated that the car park for the bus has now been switched to a sheltered area.

In light of complaints indicating the necessity of a bus stop at the international terminal as well, Monchai revealed that a sheathed walkway has been set up, enabling tourists to walk the mandatory 200 metres while remaining protected from rainfall.

The concerns of visitors waiting for a cab outside the airport were also taken into account. Armed with the installation of spotlights and informative signs, the airport also disclosed plans to mobilise a public transport centre inside the Phuket Airport locale next year. Monchai said…

“As for the area for all types of taxis to pick up tourists, currently it is in the process of finding a solution to the problem with the relevant department.”

Monchai asserted that the airport could not permit the operation of illegitimate taxis within the airport perimeter. The general manager firmly denied any involvement of the airport with limousines or other vehicles whisking away travellers to tour shops without their permission under the airport’s concessions. The initiative in place to launch a channel to register such complaints was deemed capable of being investigated via the vehicle’s GPS.

Monchai further verified the operation of two companies under concessions at the airport premises: Phuket Business Car Service Cooperative Co Ltd and Phuket Mai Khao Sakhu Co Ltd.

Taking into account the plea on the absence of signs guiding holidaymakers to areas where metred taxis must wait for passengers or where the bus stood prepped for them, Monchai confirmed that signs marking the respective regions have been now installed by the airport, reported Phuket News.

About the complaint about the entrance gateway to the domestic terminal encompassing a 180-degree curve, Monchai claimed that the airport is actively examining the issue to devise a safe resolution.

Providing pictorial evidence of the already implemented actions, Monchai laid out his responses to the complaints. While the responses have been endorsed by MP Somchart and the Phuket Info Center, AoT Phuket has yet to make the comeback publicly accessible.