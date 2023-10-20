Phuket Airport’s future takes flight: Environmental impact on the agenda

Photo: PR Phuket.

A meeting took place this morning to discuss the potential environmental and community impact of the proposed development plans for Phuket International Airport.

The meeting, organised by the Phuket office of the Airports of Thailand (AOT), was held at the Proud Phuket Hotel near Naiyang Beach. The Chief Administrative Officer of the Phuket Provincial Office, Somprat Prabsongkhram, led the assembly.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the repercussions of Phase 2 of the Phuket Airport Development Project. The assembly included several key figures, including Monchai Tanode, the General Manager of Phuket International Airport, representatives from both government and private sector entities, community leaders, and selected representatives from local community clubs and associations.

Somprat Prabsongkhram emphasised the AOT’s commitment to the careful study and preparation of environmental impact assessment reports. To ensure a comprehensive analysis of the situation, a consultancy has been hired to evaluate the findings.

As part of the process, today’s meeting was arranged to allow local community representatives to voice any concerns they might have. These concerns will be included in the report to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to mitigate any significant impact and subsequent inconvenience, as required by law. Somprat Prabsongkhram assured the meeting that all environmental concerns would be given equal consideration, reported Phuket News.

In essence, today’s meeting served as a platform for authorities to hear from local community stakeholders. The objective was to ensure their voices were heard and appropriate action taken. The information gathered and discussed will help shape the scope and guidelines for the environmental impact assessment report, ultimately ensuring the maximum benefit to the people of Phuket Province, Somprat concluded.

