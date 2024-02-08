Sea-change agenda: Phuket sets sail for luxury ship entry

Senate Tourism Committee Chairman General Thanasak Patimaprakon and his delegation visited Phuket yesterday to discuss transforming the popular holiday resort island into a point of entry for small luxury ships.

The visit was in response to plans to develop Phuket Deep Sea Port at Ao Makham to serve as a home port for small cruise ships. This move aims to leverage Phuket’s potential as a premier destination for luxury cruise tourism.

Phuket Vice Governor Norasak Suksomboon welcomed the delegation. The meeting, chaired by Gen. Thanasak, took place at the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command (3AC) headquarters at Cape Panwa. Vice Admiral Suchat Thampitakwet, the RTN 3Ac Commander, was a part of the proceedings. Other attendees included Phuket Marine Chief Natchapong Pranit and representatives from various government agencies and the private sector.

The discussions centred around the readiness of the port to accommodate luxury ships. This readiness was evaluated in terms of immigration and customs procedures, safety measures, and passenger facilities. The agenda included upgrading passenger buildings and facilities, improving baggage handling processes, streamlining immigration and customs procedures, and enhancing security checks.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of efficient terminal operations, including passenger flow and berthing arrangements. Revitalising public spaces around the port and appointing a lead agency to oversee the development efforts were also discussed.

According to the official report from the meeting, the discussions underscored a commitment from all stakeholders to enhance Phuket’s allure and boost its tourism economy through the development of the port of entry for small luxury ships. However, the report did not provide any economic forecasts for this move, despite the return of large luxury cruise liners in 2022, which brought a significant boost to the island’s tourism industry.

The development of the Phuket port of entry for small luxury ships is seen as a concerted effort to increase the region’s appeal and boost its tourism economy. With this development, Phuket is gearing up to welcome small luxury ships, further enhancing its status as a premier destination for luxury cruise tourism, reported the Phuket News.