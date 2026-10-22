Phuket activists plan new Chabad protest for October 31

The Phuket Land Protection Group (PLPG) and allied networks are planning another protest against Chabad House Patong on October 31, with a rally scheduled at Saphan Hin in Phuket Town amid continued opposition to the Jewish religious centre.

The demonstration, titled ‘Take Back Our Country’, is being organised by the PLPG, Reclaim Thailand and approximately 20 other networks. It is scheduled to run from 4pm to 10pm, with participants from Phuket and other Andaman provinces expected to attend.

Organisers said the rally would oppose what they described as illegal activities, powerful vested interests and suspected illicit business networks allegedly connected to Israeli interests and Chabad. These broader allegations have not been substantiated by provincial investigators.

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Krit Thepbamrung, a representative of Reclaim Thailand, said preparations were being coordinated with the group’s central leadership, led by political activist Sondhi Limthongkul, a former prominent figure in the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD).

Sondhi is among the advertised speakers, alongside Pichit Chaimongkol, known as Tum KPT, and Akkarawut Kraisisombat, known as Tae Acheewa, together with representatives from Phuket.

In a social media announcement, the PLPG said community leaders from across the Andaman coast had agreed to join the demonstration. Another promotional post by Saichol Nuchet called for Chabad and groups accused of illicit activities to be driven out of Thailand.

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The upcoming rally follows a previous campaign opposing Jewish New Year celebrations in Patong. On September 11, protesters gathered outside Chabad House, displaying anti-Israel and anti-Jewish messages.

The renewed opposition comes after Phuket officials launched an investigation into the centre’s land ownership, business arrangements and building permits.

A provincial investigation reported on September 30 found no irregularities in the financial transactions examined at that stage.

However, officials identified building-use issues involving a parking area converted into a restaurant or cafe and an unauthorised rooftop steel structure. Checks into imported products and possible nominee arrangements were also continuing.