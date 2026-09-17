Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 17, 2026, 9:54 AM
1 minute read
Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill | Thaiger

Tourist in Patong flees without paying for 4,000-baht hair braiding, chased down by stylist

A tourist in Patong tried to flee a van without paying for a 4,000-baht hair braiding service, only to be stopped when the hairdresser chased after him and blocked the vehicle to demand the money.

According to Phuket Times, the tourist ran towards a waiting van and told the driver to leave quickly. As the van was about to pull away, a Thai man stepped in front of it and shouted to the driver, saying the passenger had just had his hair done and had not paid.

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The hairdresser said the tourist had come in for a dreadlock-style braiding service at a salon in Patong, at a price of around 4,000 baht, then ran off without paying. The stylist chased after him to recover the cost of the service.

The account comes from the hairdresser’s side, as relayed by local media, and the tourist’s version of events has not been reported. It is not clear from the report how the matter was resolved.

The case is the latest small incident to draw attention in Patong, one of Thailand’s busiest tourist areas, where disputes between visitors and local businesses occasionally spill into public view. For visitors, it is a simple reminder to agree on the price of a service such as hair braiding before it begins, and to settle the bill as agreed, to avoid a confrontation of this kind.

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source: Phuket times

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 17, 2026, 9:54 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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