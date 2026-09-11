Patong restaurant owner says takings fell to 700 baht as Israeli customers vanish

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 12, 2026, 2:30 AM
1 minute read
Patong restaurant owner says takings fell to 700 baht as Israeli customers vanish | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A Patong restaurant owner says her takings fell to 700 baht in a day as Israeli customers disappeared ahead of the Jewish New Year. The woman, identified by Dailynews only as A, runs the restaurant with an Israeli partner.

She told reporters on September 10 that Israelis used to be among Phuket’s biggest spenders, but this year the street is quiet. She wants clarity from the authorities.

Dailynews reporters saw taxis and shuttles coming and going at Chabad Patong all day on September 10, apparently carrying Israeli visitors. The centre was preparing its Rosh Hashanah festival for September 11.

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Organisers had told police of 600 guests at Chabad Patong and 400 at the Novotel Patong, MGR Online reported on September 7. Organisers later cut it to Chabad Patong alone, capped at 800 guests and ending at 9pm instead of midnight, the Chiang Rai Times reported.

Phuket police planned 50 officers in and out of uniform, 30 from Patong station and 20 from the provincial investigation division. They also planned checkpoints at both ends of the soi, Phuket police commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlert Sukhum told MGR.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Surapong Thanomjit, the acting Region 8 police commander, said he had ordered police in areas with Chabad centres to activate security plans. They must enforce the law strictly and prevent any nuisance, he said, and gather intelligence in case outsiders try to stir up trouble.

Police would provide full security, he said, but to keep order rather than to help the event, given the current social conflict. He said nothing unusual had been found so far.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow met Israeli ambassador Alona Fisher-Kamm this week to discuss Thai concerns about some Israeli visitors and businesses. He said Thailand would enforce its laws strictly against any foreigner who breaks them, the Thaiger’s Thai edition reported.

The Israeli embassy said lawbreaking tourists should face the consequences, but that they do not represent all Israelis in Thailand, the Chiang Rai Times reported. Chabad Patong has made no public statement.

Phuket Israeli tourists Rosh Hashanah security
Photo courtesy of Daily News

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 12, 2026, 2:30 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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