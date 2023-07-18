Patong Police seize illegal fireworks, amplify beach safety measures

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

Patong Police sprang into action on Patong Beach, Phuket, at around 11.30pm on July 15. Patrolling officers, under the leadership of Thongplew Kruehom near the bustling Bangla Road, apprehended a young man. The charge was an unauthorised sale of fireworks amidst the public along the beach, as confirmed by Patong Police.

Unwilling to reveal the identity of the individual, the police confirmed that the suspect had been charged with “selling or offering for sale goods (fireworks) in a public place or way.”

However, this was hardly the end of the story. The police later discovered another hidden stash of fireworks amidst stacked sun loungers returned after a day’s use. The stash was cleverly hidden in plain sight, in front of the Patong Post Office.

The discovery came into light around 12.30pm yesterday, during a beach patrol. The owners of the contraband were nowhere to be found. On being discovered, the items were seized and safely stored at the Patong Police Station.

The crackdown on the illegal sale of fireworks and sky lanterns on Patong Beach is the result of raids that took place earlier this month. Fires resulting from the use of such illegal items had previously led to a power blackout along the Patong beachfront. This birthed the enforcement of the ban, starting in December of the previous year.

The directions came from Siwat Rawarangkul, the Kathu District Chief, who commanded the Kathu branch of the Volunteer Defense Corps to regularly inspect the beach for any violation of the regulations. The decision came in the light of multiple complaints about unsolicited fireworks and sky lantern sellers on the beach, causing nuisance and posing potential safety hazards, reported The Phuket News.

Siwat issued a public warning to those looking to sell or use such items on the beach, reiterating the serious penalties, including but not limited to hefty fines of up to 60,000 baht (US$1,751) or a maximum imprisonment of three years, or both.

“Officers will conduct intensive checks on the beach every day,” they warned the public.

As the purpose of this initiative is to protect the safety and peace of the beach, it’s hoped that these efforts will discourage the illegal sale of fireworks and similar products.