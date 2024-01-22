Parking pandemonium: Patong police in vehicle violation crackdown to unclog traffic in Phuket hotspot

In a bold move to ease traffic congestion, Patong Police initiated a crackdown on vehicles flouting parking regulations in Phuket’s most bustling tourist locale.

The campaign kicked off on Friday, January 19, at 9am, when officers began issuing penalties to vehicles improperly parked on Ratchapathanusorn Road. Interestingly, this is the same street that houses the Patong Municipality offices.

Patong’s Police Chief, Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirsawat, ordered the campaign. The initiative aims to minimise accidents and avert traffic snarls, as explained by the Patong Police through an online post.

In the first instance, officers identified four vehicles that were illegally parked and took the necessary measures.

The mission continued on Sunday, January 21, with law enforcers targeting ten vehicles guilty of parking contraventions along Sawatdirak Road. The violations ranged from parking on sidewalks, obstructing traffic flow, parking over 25 centimetres from the curb, parking in no-parking zones, to parking on pedestrian crossings. Other violations included parking across property entrances and exits, parking at bus stops, parking at intersections, and parking on bridges or in tunnels.

In a repeated statement, Patong police emphasised their commitment to tightening traffic discipline in the area to reduce accident risks and prevent traffic jams.

The police also warned that anyone violating these laws will be fined according to regulations. However, they also made a point of praising those who abide by the rules, encouraging them to continue doing so.

The campaign is a clear signal that local law enforcement is serious about resolving traffic issues in the area. It reflects a broader effort to ensure that Patong, a popular tourist destination, is safe and accessible for all its visitors and residents.

Late last year an innovative approach to combat drink driving was launched by Patong Police Station in Phuket. Tourists who are unable to drive back to their accommodation due to intoxication can now reach out to local police officers for assistance.