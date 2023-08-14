Patong police clamp down on tuk tuk misuse of public parking spaces

Photo courtesy of Patong Police

In a stringent move, Patong Police issued a stringent directive for all tuk tuk drivers to cease occupancy of public parking spaces, with a particular focus on the area alongside Patong Beach Road.

The authorities swung into this action following an incident involving a tuk tuk driver who unlawfully utilised a public parking spot on the Beach Road, also known as Thaweewong Road. This incident unfolded on a Saturday afternoon. Accompanying this is a rash of complaints sieving in through social media platforms, which the Patong Police duly noted in their report.

On the said Saturday, at 3.45pm, Patong Traffic Police Captain Pongpan Tesawit arrived on the scene to enlighten the driver on his misdemeanour. The driver stationed his vehicle on one of the twin parking locations along the beach road. Notably, the spot at which this transgression occurred, provides for the parking of 24 public vehicles.

The stern warning was issued under the purview of Patong Police Chief, Police Colonel Sujin Nilbadi, and supplemented by the three Deputy Superintendents of Patong Police Station: Lieutenant Colonel Somporn Surin, Lt. Col. Phum Samem Voranon and Lt. Col. Wutthiwat Liangboonjinda.

Tuk tuk operators have been firmly instructed to avoid intimidation or threatening behaviour towards any vehicles arriving to pick up tourists. This action was justified as a means to prevent potential fear or distress among others violently coerced or exhibiting signs of contravening liberties reported Phuket News.

Drivers of these three-wheelers have been exhorted to project a hospitable image, by providing amiable services to tourists visiting the Patong area.

The warning from Patong Police emphatically reiterated…

“Do not take advantage [of people], and charge a fair fare to promote a good tourism image for Phuket and Thailand.”

It’s worth noting that alongside the prohibition warning issued by Patong Police that appeared online, an image of a ‘green-plate’ taxi intruding upon the lineup of public parking spaces was included. However, in the warning issued, no explicit mention or reference was made to the green-plate taxis.