A rider in the blue vest of a Patong motorbike taxi dropped foreign passengers at a condominium in Kathu district on Thursday. A man standing nearby asked what the ride had cost, and the rider said 500 baht.

Asked where he had picked them up, he said the old monument, a landmark he did not identify further. The man questioning him disputed that, saying he had seen the tourists walking on Soi Bangla, the nightlife street off the Patong beachfront. By the end of the exchange the rider was saying 300 baht.

The conversation was filmed and published the same day, November 26, by the Facebook page ป้าข้างบ้าน in Phuket, which posted three clips and a set of photographs. It said the rider was gouging tourists and asked the Interior Ministry and the Royal Thai Police to look at how fares are set on the island, arguing that the practice damages Phuket’s reputation.

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A ministerial regulation issued in 2016 sets what a public motorcycle may charge. The first two kilometres cost no more than 25 baht, the next three no more than 5 baht a kilometre, and a trip of 5 to 15 kilometres no more than 10 baht a kilometre.

Commenters focused on the motorcycle’s registration plate, which was white. A motorcycle carrying passengers for hire in Thailand is registered on a yellow plate, and its rider must hold a public driving licence. App based drivers were given until September 30 to obtain one.

No agency had responded publicly to the clips as of Friday, November 27.

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Little of this is new to Patong. Phuket’s Tourist Police put 100 officers, volunteers and lifeguards into Patong for the high season on November 10, sending them off at the entrance to Soi Bangla and using the occasion to ask local businesses to charge visitors fairly.

What enforcement has looked like since is case by case. Phuket International Airport apologised on November 22 after passengers reported unauthorised operators approaching them inside the terminal, and said it had fined several people and referred them to Sakhu police.

In September the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office summoned a taxi driver who charged a 26 year old Australian 3,500 baht for a trip from the airport to Chalong, where the correct fare was 800 baht. He handed back 2,700 baht and the case ended there, which residents said was not a penalty. The same office is now taking applications from November 24 for 400 more metered taxis.

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Riders say the pressure runs both ways. In September a Phuket rider was filmed arguing with a tourist who refused to pay a 40 baht fare booked through an app, and who left after an hour without paying.

Phuket is also working through a slower year. It recorded 8,096,059 visitors between January and July, down 1.53% on the same period last year, according to Tourism Authority of Thailand figures presented in August.