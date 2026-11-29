Residents and businesses affected by the October 26 floods and landslides in Patong, Phuket, are still waiting for compensation, with negotiations between the municipality and three operators linked to alleged unauthorised hillside modifications yet to reach an agreement.

Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee has provisionally estimated the damage at 100 million baht. Homes and businesses were hit by mud, rocks and floodwater, forcing some operators to close temporarily for repairs.

Patong Mayor Lalita Maneesri said compensation for property damage, lost income and business closures remained under assessment.

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“Everything is still under assessment. I cannot provide further information at this stage,” she said.

The municipality has filed police complaints against the three operators and summoned them for discussions. However, Lalita said affected residents and business owners must pursue compensation claims directly against the landowners.

The complaints remain active despite the operators acknowledging problems with hillside modifications and agreeing to corrective measures.

Those commitments include improving drainage, tackling soil erosion, restoring waterways, removing large rocks and installing netting to reduce the risk of further landslides. The operators have agreed to pay for the waterway restoration, rock removal and netting.

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It remains unclear whether they will also cover the full cost of cleaning up the existing damage. No compensation arrangements for residents or businesses have been announced.

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Patong Municipality is also reviewing hotel construction plans and has requested additional structural and building documents from the operators. Lalita said further coordination with police was needed.

On November 20, provincial natural resources and environment officials, the Phuket Forestry Centre and municipal officers inspected affected locations following complaints lodged with the provincial Damrongtham Centre by three residents, Methasit Kanchana, Phimphen Phromhan and Chawanit Naknam.

The complaints concerned hillside alterations for residential construction above homes in the Nanai area and work involving Rabbit Mansion hotel on Nanai Road.

A day earlier, Lalita chaired a meeting with officials, residents and private landowners to discuss preventing further flooding and landslides. A landowner holding a NorSor 3 land document agreed to address the hillside modifications and drainage problems.

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Further plans include surveying elevated land, widening drainage channels and constructing earth barriers to slow and divert runoff into designated waterways.

Patong Municipality and the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation also plan to install soil-movement monitoring equipment to warn of potential landslides. Large boulders on elevated private land are to be broken up and removed to reduce the risk.