Patong motorbike rental fire kills 11 as smoke traps residents upstairs

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 11:26 AM
2 minutes read
Patong motorbike rental fire kills 11 as smoke traps residents upstairs
Front of the shophouse | Photo via MGR Online

A fire started at a motorbike rental shop in Patong, killing 11 people in Phuket earlier today, November 16, after thick smoke filled the rented rooms above and the blaze spread to neighbouring shophouses.

Police and forensic officers are examining a possible short circuit at an electricity pole outside the building, and the cause has not been confirmed.

The alarm was raised at about 3.15am local time on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, and Patong Municipality firefighters said they reached the scene within about five minutes despite heavy rain.

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Six fire engines brought the blaze under control after about an hour, while rescue volunteers from the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation helped bring people out of the building.

Patong motorbike rental fire kills 11 as smoke traps residents upstairs | News by Thaiger
Firefighters at the scene | Photo via MGR Online

Patong Deputy Mayor Sanakorn Keesin said one body was found on the third floor and 10 on the fifth floor, where residents had tried to climb away from the flames but were overcome by the smoke. He said most of those who died appeared to have succumbed to smoke inhalation.

Police told Reuters that 16 people were hurt, 15 of them Thai and one from Myanmar, and that no tourists were among the dead or injured.

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The ground floor of the building housed the rental business, with more than 100 motorbikes parked inside, and the floors above were let as rooms. The building is six storeys high, and reports put the number of shophouse units damaged at between three and five.

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Sanakorn said the first suspicion was that a short circuit at the pole in front of the building, during the rain, sent sparks onto the parked motorbikes, and that fuel, tyres and plastic parts fed the fire and produced the smoke.

Patong police are working with forensic officers to establish the actual cause, and municipal staff and foundation volunteers are still searching the damaged buildings and checking them for safety.

Patong motorbike rental fire kills 11 as smoke traps residents upstairs | News by Thaiger
Officials at the scene post-fire | Photo via MGR Online

Phuket Governor Chotinarin Kedsom went to the scene and ordered a full search of the building for anyone still inside.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is attending the ASEAN summit in Manila, phoned the governor and told agencies to investigate the cause quickly and to take legal action if any defects or safety violations are found.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 16, 2026, 11:26 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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