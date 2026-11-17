The Patong fire that killed 11 people yesterday, November 16, started in a six-storey building whose upper floors had been converted into guest rooms without authorisation and had no fire escape stairs, the deputy interior minister said after inspecting the site in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket.

He said guests could not leave through the front of the building and ordered provincial officials to investigate the alterations and a fuel dispenser installed at the property, which may be unlawful.

Deputy Interior Minister Jeseth Thaiseth said the ground floor of the three-unit building housed a motorbike rental shop that kept reserve fuel inside, while the floors above were rented out as rooms or a guesthouse.

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Police and forensic officers had earlier examined a possible short circuit at an electricity pole outside, but have not confirmed the cause.

Patong’s deputy mayor said rescuers found one body on the third floor and 10 on the fifth, where residents had tried to climb away from the flames, and most of the dead are believed to have died of smoke inhalation. More than 100 motorbikes were damaged, and Jedsadathai put the number injured at about 30.

Jeseth urged hotel, guesthouse and other accommodation operators to install adequate fire escape stairs, alarm systems and fire suppression equipment, and to prepare evacuation plans suited to each building, according to his statement to reporters.

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He said anyone found to have broken the law would face strict legal action, and that the Interior Ministry has told provincial governors and local administrations to step up inspections of hotel and accommodation licensing.

Interior Ministry Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampantharat said the Phuket governor has been told to direct district chiefs and local administrations to survey shophouses and commercial buildings converted into dormitories or housing without permission, including their fire exits.

He also assigned the Provincial Electricity Authority to check the wiring, and the provincial energy office to inspect the fuel dispenser and the more than 100 fully fuelled rental motorbikes.

The premier, Anutin Charnvirakul, who is attending the ASEAN summit in Manila, has instructed agencies to help the injured and the families of the dead.