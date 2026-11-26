Two municipal officers reported receiving threats over their enforcement of beach umbrella and sun lounger rules at Patong Beach, prompting Phuket officials to step up inspections yesterday, November 25.

The two Patong Municipality officers filed a report with Patong Police Station at around 2.44am, saying they had received phone calls threatening physical violence in connection with their work enforcing beach regulations.

Both officers were concerned for their personal safety and property.

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Later that day, Phuket provincial officials, Kathu district officers and Patong Municipality staff inspected the beach in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, to check whether businesses were complying with rules governing public spaces.

During the inspection, vendors were instructed to remove umbrellas, sun loungers, chairs and other belongings placed outside designated beach zones.

Officials also reminded operators to keep their equipment within approved areas and follow the regulations governing commercial activities on the beach.

The inspection included checking the area used by the operator linked to the reported threats. Officials found no umbrellas, sun loungers or chairs set up by that operator on the beach at the time.

The provincial administration said inspections would continue in coordination with Kathu district and Patong Municipality to prevent unauthorised use of public beach areas.

Officials also said they would prioritise the safety of enforcement staff while applying beach regulations fairly to businesses.

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