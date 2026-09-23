Guest asks for towel animals, Phuket hotel gives a whole zoo

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 23, 2026, 1:08 PM
1 minute read
Guest asks for towel animals, Phuket hotel gives a whole zoo
Photo via TikTok: Patong Bay Residence

A returning guest at Patong Bay Residence in Phuket left housekeeping a small request for towel animals, only to come back to a bed transformed into a much bigger surprise than expected.

Patong Bay Residence in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket, shared images of the display after one of its regular guests returned for another stay.

The guest visits the hotel every year and left an English-language note on the bed along with a cash tip for housekeeping staff.

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The note read: “Can you also make towel animals, Thank you.”

A guest at Patong Bay Residence asked for towel animals and came back to a bed covered with a zoo full of folded creatures.
Photo via TikTok: Patong Bay Residence

The housekeeping team responded by filling the bed with animals folded from towels, including a giraffe, peacock, rhinoceros, dinosaur, frog, bear, pig, rabbit, dog, monkey and penguin.

The hotel said the team wanted to surprise the returning guest and went far beyond the original request, effectively turning the bed into a small towel zoo.

In a post about the display, the Phuket hotel said in Thai that although the guest’s request was small, the housekeeping team had put considerable effort into it because they wanted every stay to give guests something to smile about.

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The hotel also wrote in English: “Guest requested towel animals… and our housekeeping team went ALL IN! A little request, with a lot of heart.”

@patongbayresidence แขกขอให้พับสัตว์… แม่บ้านเราก็จัดให้แบบไม่ธรรมดา 😂🐘🦢🧡 Request เล็ก ๆ แต่ความตั้งใจของเราจัดเต็ม เพราะอยากให้ทุกการเข้าพักมีเรื่องให้ยิ้มได้ ✨ Guest requested towel animals… and our housekeeping team went ALL IN! 😂🧡 A little request, with a lot of heart. ✨ #PatongBayResidence #เที่ยวป่าตอง #โรงแรมป่าตอง #แม่บ้านโรงแรม #พับสัตว์จากผ้าขนหนู ♬ original sound – Patong Bay Residence

Pictures of the towel creations attracted attention online, with many people praising the housekeeping team for turning a small request into a memorable part of the guest’s annual stay in Phuket.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 23, 2026, 1:08 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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