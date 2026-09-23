Guest asks for towel animals, Phuket hotel gives a whole zoo

A returning guest at Patong Bay Residence in Phuket left housekeeping a small request for towel animals, only to come back to a bed transformed into a much bigger surprise than expected.

Patong Bay Residence in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket, shared images of the display after one of its regular guests returned for another stay.

The guest visits the hotel every year and left an English-language note on the bed along with a cash tip for housekeeping staff.

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The note read: “Can you also make towel animals, Thank you.”

The housekeeping team responded by filling the bed with animals folded from towels, including a giraffe, peacock, rhinoceros, dinosaur, frog, bear, pig, rabbit, dog, monkey and penguin.

The hotel said the team wanted to surprise the returning guest and went far beyond the original request, effectively turning the bed into a small towel zoo.

In a post about the display, the Phuket hotel said in Thai that although the guest’s request was small, the housekeeping team had put considerable effort into it because they wanted every stay to give guests something to smile about.

The hotel also wrote in English: “Guest requested towel animals… and our housekeeping team went ALL IN! A little request, with a lot of heart.”

Pictures of the towel creations attracted attention online, with many people praising the housekeeping team for turning a small request into a memorable part of the guest’s annual stay in Phuket.

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