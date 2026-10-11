Phuket teen racing crackdown puts parents in legal trouble

Phuket police caught seven minors accused of racing motorcycles on public roads and setting off fireworks while filming content for social media today, October 11, with eight motorcycles seized and all parents facing legal action.

The group, known as the “Bang Khonthi” gang, was tracked down after complaints about motorcycle racing and loud fireworks causing disturbances in Phuket, particularly near a hospital.

Seven members of the group, all under 18, were taken into custody. Officers also seized eight motorcycles and 50 fireworks and firecrackers.

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The minors face allegations of racing on public roads, driving without regard for the safety or disturbance of others, causing a public nuisance and making excessive noise that alarmed or disturbed residents.

Police are seeking court approval to confiscate the motorcycles used in the offences, while the parents of all seven minors are facing action under the Child Protection Act.

Police said the Bang Khonthi gang is the first group targeted in a wider crackdown on motorcycle gangs producing similar social media content.

Officers have also recorded details of another 16 youths considered at risk of becoming involved in similar behaviour.

Police are now trying to track down members of two other groups, known as “Hua Jai Mangkon” and “Sap Jang”, as the investigation continues.

In a larger operation elsewhere, police and district officials detained 51 youths and seized 38 modified motorcycles during a Roi Et street racing crackdown overnight from May 29 to May 30, after residents complained about noisy bikes.

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