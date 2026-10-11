Phuket teen racing crackdown puts parents in legal trouble

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 4:31 PM
1 minute read
Phuket teen racing crackdown puts parents in legal trouble
Photo via Phuket Hotnews

Phuket police caught seven minors accused of racing motorcycles on public roads and setting off fireworks while filming content for social media today, October 11, with eight motorcycles seized and all parents facing legal action.

The group, known as the “Bang Khonthi” gang, was tracked down after complaints about motorcycle racing and loud fireworks causing disturbances in Phuket, particularly near a hospital.

Seven members of the group, all under 18, were taken into custody. Officers also seized eight motorcycles and 50 fireworks and firecrackers.

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The minors face allegations of racing on public roads, driving without regard for the safety or disturbance of others, causing a public nuisance and making excessive noise that alarmed or disturbed residents.

Seven minors were caught in a Phuket crackdown on street racing, while police seized eight motorcycles and pursued two other gangs.
Photo via Phuket Hotnews

Police are seeking court approval to confiscate the motorcycles used in the offences, while the parents of all seven minors are facing action under the Child Protection Act.

Police said the Bang Khonthi gang is the first group targeted in a wider crackdown on motorcycle gangs producing similar social media content.

Officers have also recorded details of another 16 youths considered at risk of becoming involved in similar behaviour.

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Police are now trying to track down members of two other groups, known as “Hua Jai Mangkon” and “Sap Jang”, as the investigation continues.

Seven minors were caught in a Phuket crackdown on street racing, while police seized eight motorcycles and pursued two other gangs.
Photo via Phuket Hotnews

In a larger operation elsewhere, police and district officials detained 51 youths and seized 38 modified motorcycles during a Roi Et street racing crackdown overnight from May 29 to May 30, after residents complained about noisy bikes.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 11, 2026, 4:31 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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