Nigerian’s dramatic car chase leads to cocaine trafficking revelations

A 26 year old Nigerian led police on a frenzied car chase across in Phuket in an attempt to escape charges that escalated and escalated the more police uncovered. The incident unfolded in the afternoon in Thalang, when the Phuket Immigration Police, along with officers from the Cherng Talay Police station began trailing a suspicious sedan driving through.

When they attempted to pull the car over, it sped off, resulting in a car chase that spanned an impressive 20 kilometres. It traversed several towns starting from Cherng Talay, cutting across Pa Klok and Koh Kaew before finally reaching a dramatic end in Kathu.

The driver – later identified as the Nigerian national George Ananere – defiantly attempted to shake off his pursuers. He manoeuvred through traffic erratically, causing damage to several vehicles along the way before finally coming to an abrupt halt when his sedan ploughed into a ditch in Kathu, reported The Pattaya News.

In a desperate bid to evade capture, Ananere fled from the scene on foot, covering a distance of 300 metres before the law finally caught up with him. Upon his arrest, it was discovered that it wasn’t just that he was on overstay but, in fact, his passport had expired four years ago, explaining why he fled the police so desperately.

Police took the man into custody and travelled to a house in Sri Soonthorn, Thalang where he has been living. Upon further probing, police unearthed an undisclosed quantity of cocaine inside the house in Sri Soonthorn. This discovery further compounded his list of offences, escalating the gravity of his situation.

Currently, he is being detained at the Cherng Talay Police Station pending further legal action. In addition to his imminent jail time for possession and distribution of cocaine, as well as resisting arrest, Ananere is also facing potential financial liabilities for the vehicles damaged during the car chase.

Upon completion of any impending legal proceedings and subsequent prison term, Ananere is expected to face deportation, likely resulting in permanent blacklisting, forbidding any possibilities of re-entry into Thailand.