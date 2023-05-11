Nigerian man arrested in Phuket for illegal entry after deportation

Photo Courtesy Phuket News

A 40-year-old Nigerian man, identified as Harrison Shinonzo Onyema, was recently arrested in Rawai, Phuket, for illegally entering Thailand. Harrison had previously been deported from the country due to overstaying his visa and possessing cocaine.

Phuket Immigration Office officials confirmed the arrest and stated that Harrison is believed to have entered the country through land borders. Five years ago, he was arrested in Thailand for drug possession and overstaying, and subsequently deported to Nigeria.

However, Harrison managed to return to Thailand via a porous natural border, according to immigration police. He was taken to the Chalong Police Station to face additional charges, as he admitted to not having a legal passport or visa stamp.

Thai immigration police have issued a warning to local women about romance scams in Phuket and throughout Thailand. The police are currently cracking down on foreigners involved in such scams, particularly Nigerian men. It is not clear if Harrison was directly involved in any such situation, but at the time of his arrest, no other illegal items were found besides his lack of a valid visa.

During the arrest, the police noted that Harrison appeared to be flushing something down his toilet when officers arrived at his home, and he delayed granting access to his residence.