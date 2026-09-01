Viral video captures Nene Royal stopping fight at Phuket market show

A 16 year old singer and guitarist, Nene Royal, received praise online after intervening in an altercation between foreign audience members during her performance at Naka Market in Phuket.

Footage of the incident, shared by several news agencies, showed the singer performing Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” when an altercation broke out among audience members.

The singer initially shouted at the audience members involved, asking them to calm down. She eventually stopped playing and addressed those involved in the conflict.

“Hey, hey, hey, hey. Would you like me to stop now? Please. Okay? Thank you very much. This is not good, OK. This is Naka. We’re performing. We’re enjoying now, ok?”

Her father could be heard behind the camera asking her to stop intervening for her own safety. She then announced that she would end her performance for the day to prevent any further conflict and return to the market the following day.

However, members of the crowd asked her to perform one more song. She eventually agreed and continued the show for a final song, as seen at the end of the video.

Many Thai netizens praised the singer for intervening, describing her as courageous and showing strong leadership. Others admired her performance skills, noting that she continued holding her guitar while asking the audience members to stop fighting.

The incident did not escalate further, and the singer completed one final song before ending her performance.

The singer and her family had recently returned to Phuket from the US after she received a Golden Buzzer from judges during the America’s Got Talent quarterfinal. She advanced to the final competition, which was scheduled for September 22.

The singer said on her Facebook page yesterday, August 31, that she had returned to school and resumed her studies while waiting for the next round of the competition.

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