CP Group awards scholarship to Phuket teen Nene Royal before AGT final

Thailand’s largest private company, Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, offered a continuing scholarship to 16 year old singer and guitarist Nene Royal following her performance on America’s Got Talent, recognising her musical skills and contribution to Thailand’s reputation.

Suphachai Chearavanont, chief executive of CP Group, announced the scholarship on Facebook on Saturday, September 5, sharing photographs of Nene, also known as Rattikan Amloy, and her family receiving the award from Dhanin Chearavanont, senior chairman of the group. His post was captioned, “Nene Royal Fans, Cheer!”

CP Group said the scholarship was intended to support young Thais who bring benefits and recognition to the country. The company did not disclose the amount or duration of the scholarship. The company also gave Nene an Apple Studio Display, Apple AirPods Max and a Buddha statue.

CP Group had previously supported Nene by displaying her image on an LED screen in Times Square, New York, in August.

Yuenyong “Aed” Opakul, lead vocalist of Thai rock band Carabao, also praised Nene’s musical skills and provided one million baht in support for her and her family.

Nene is currently continuing her studies in Phuket while waiting to return to the US for the final round of America’s Got Talent. The final was scheduled to air on NBC between September 22 and 23.

Nene began her musical journey by performing at Naka Market in Phuket, where she gained a growing following, particularly among international visitors.

She auditioned for America’s Got Talent on July 7 with Zombie by The Cranberries before progressing through the Judges’ Callbacks and Live Shows rounds.

Her quarterfinal performance became a turning point when she performed Black Hole Sun by Soundgarden on August 25, US time. Judge Mel B pressed the Live Golden Buzzer, sending Nene directly through to the final and allowing her to bypass the public vote.

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