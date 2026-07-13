Phuket fans cheer Nene Royal before next America’s Got Talent round

Fans packed Naka Market in Phuket to support teenage musician Nene Royal during a live performance before she returns to the United States for the next round of America’s Got Talent (AGT).

Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, better known by her stage name Nene Royal, attracted growing attention in Thailand and overseas after receiving four yeses from the AGT judges. Her audition video has now surpassed seven million views.

Alongside her performance, viewers also showed interest in the guitar Nene used on stage. According to reports, it is a vintage Ibanez Musician Series MC300 gifted to her by Danish supporter Strit Bram.

Photos shared on Nene’s social media accounts show that she received the instrument in 2024 and has regularly used it during live performances. Bram had previously invited Nene to perform in Denmark.

Despite her international success, Nene continued performing with her band, OZONE, at Naka Market in Phuket. Their latest appearance over the weekend drew a significantly larger crowd than usual as fans gathered to encourage her ahead of the next stage of the competition.

Speaking to Matichon, Nene and her father, Narong Amloy, said she has maintained her normal routine following her AGT audition.

Nene said she continues balancing her studies with daily guitar and vocal practice as she prepares for the next round of Nene America’s Got Talent in the US this August.

She also revealed that she has written three to four songs in English and plans to release them with accompanying music videos.

Narong said the family has received numerous requests from television programmes and online media seeking interviews and performance appearances. However, some invitations have been declined because of Nene’s intensive training schedule.

He added that Nene is currently studying in Grade 11 and has not yet decided whether she will pursue university studies in Thailand or overseas.

Nene and her father encouraged fans who want to follow her journey and future performances to visit the Facebook page OZONE Band FC and her TikTok account, Nene Royal.