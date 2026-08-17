Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 17, 2026, 1:34 PM
2 minutes read
Nene Royal hits the AGT live stage: how to watch it from Thailand | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ America's Got Talent

A 16 year old Phuket singer and guitarist, Nene Royal, will compete in the America’s Got Talent quarterfinals next week, with her live performance scheduled to air in Thailand at 7am on August 26.

The young performer, whose full name is Rattkan Amloy, gained Thai and international attention after performing The Cranberries’ “Zombie” at the Dolby Theatre one day before her 16th birthday.

Her audition received four yes votes from the judges, sending her through to the next stage. Her performance video alsop became the most-viewed audition video of the season.

At the Judges’ Callbacks, the Phuket singer performed “Hysteria” by Muse and again received four yes votes, securing her place in the live rounds. Muse also shared footage of the performance on its official Instagram account.

Nene Royal Phuket American's Got Talent
Photo via Facebook/ Nene Royal

Nene is scheduled to perform during the second of four AGT quarterfinal weeks at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Her performance is due to air in the US on Tuesday, August 25, which will be 7am on Wednesday, August 26 in Thailand.

The live rounds run from August 18 to September 9 on NBC, with performances broadcast on Tuesdays and results announced on Wednesdays.

Under the competition format, one judge each week will use a Golden Buzzer to send one quarterfinalist directly to the finals. Three additional acts will advance to the semifinals based on the audience vote.

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During the semifinals, viewers will select six of the 12 acts to advance to the finals. The judges will then choose another semifinalist, creating a total of 11 finalists.

Nene Royal Phuket
Photo via Instagram/ @neneroyalmusic

Thai viewers cannot participate in the voting. It is available only to viewers in the US and Puerto Rico through the NBC AGT Vote website and the AGT app.

Fans in Thailand will be able to watch the performance video after the competition through the official AGT YouTube channel.

The young singer performed a farewell show at Naka Market in Phuket on August 16 before leaving for the US. She performed alongside the OZONE band and artists from the SOUTHTOWN network. Phuket Governor Chotinrin Kerdsum also attended the performance.

Nene Royal America Got Talent
Photo via Facebook/ America’s Got Talent

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