Nene Royal in AGT 2026 final: When to watch and how to vote

Thai music fans are preparing to support Nene Royal as the 16-year-old singer and guitarist takes the stage in the America’s Got Talent 2026 final.

Nene, whose real name is Praew Rattikarn Amloy, will face nine other finalists for the Season 21 title and the programme’s US$1 million top prize.

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The final performance show will air on NBC from 9pm to 11pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 22. That corresponds to 8am to 10am in Thailand on Wednesday, September 23.

The programme is starting one hour later than its usual US time because The Voice will occupy the 8pm slot before the two-hour AGT final.

Nene’s exact performance time has not been announced. Viewers who want to follow her appearance should therefore watch from the beginning of the programme rather than assume she will perform at 8am sharp.

Where to watch the AGT 2026 final

In the United States, the performance show will air on the NBC television network. Viewers with access to a participating US television provider may also be able to watch through NBC’s website or app.

Peacock is expected to make the episode available for streaming after its NBC broadcast. Access depends on the viewer’s location and subscription, and Peacock is not officially available as a general streaming service in Thailand.

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TrueVisions has carried Season 21 in Thailand through True X-Zyte, TrueVisions Channel 340, and the TrueVisions NOW app, including delayed broadcasts and catch-up viewing. However, no official announcement confirming a live Thai simulcast of the final had been found at the time of publication.

Thai viewers should check the latest TrueVisions programme schedule before the show. They can also watch performance clips after the broadcast through AGT’s official online channels:

These platforms should not be treated as guaranteed live streams for viewers in Thailand. YouTube and social media clips are normally uploaded after each performance.

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How to vote for Nene Royal

The AGT champion will be chosen through eligible public votes. Season 21 provides two voting methods, with up to 10 votes available through each method.

1. NBC website or AGT app

Eligible viewers can visit NBC.com/AGTVote or use the official America’s Got Talent app. After signing in with an NBCUniversal profile, select Nene Royal, assign up to 10 votes and save the submission.

The NBC voting website and AGT app are two ways of accessing the same voting system. They do not provide 10 separate votes each.

2. AGT’s official TikTok account

Go to the official @agt TikTok account and find the designated “Vote Here” or “Comment to Vote” post for the final.

Enter Nene Royal as a separate comment for each vote. Up to 10 TikTok comments may count, but they must be posted under the official voting post. Comments placed under other AGT videos will not be counted.

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An eligible viewer can therefore cast up to 20 votes for Nene: 10 through NBC’s website or app and another 10 through the official TikTok voting post.

Voting is scheduled to remain open until 7am Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 23, which is 6pm on the same day in Thailand.

Can people in Thailand vote for Nene Royal?

No. Under NBC’s geographical eligibility rules, official AGT voting is limited to people located in the United States and Puerto Rico. Fans watching from Thailand cannot submit valid votes through the website, app or TikTok system.

Using a VPN or another location-changing service may breach the voting terms and could result in votes being rejected. Thai supporters can instead share the verified voting information with friends or relatives who are eligible and physically located in the United States or Puerto Rico.

Fans in Thailand can also support Nene by watching, sharing and commenting on clips published by AGT’s official accounts, helping her performances reach a wider international audience.

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How the AGT 2026 final will be decided

Ten acts will perform for the last time during the September 22 US broadcast.

Four finalists advanced directly after receiving Live Golden Buzzers during the quarterfinals:

Nene Royal

Hundred Fingers

Lai Noelle

Unitree

They will be joined by the six acts chosen through the semifinal public vote:

Acro Canine Crew

Veronika Goroshkova

Royal Lasers

Olivia Befus

Come Here

Geno Ploeger

The judges may assess and comment on each performance, but the final result will be determined by votes from eligible viewers.

NBC will broadcast the results show from 9pm to 11pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 23. It begins at 8am in Thailand on Thursday, September 24, when the Season 21 winner will be announced.

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Nene Royal’s road to the AGT final

The young performer from Phuket attracted international attention during her audition by singing The Cranberries’ “Zombie” while playing guitar.

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She later performed Muse’s “Hysteria” during the Judges’ Callbacks, combining vocals, guitar playing and percussion on the body of the instrument.

Nene returned for the live quarterfinals with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”. Judge Mel B pressed the Live Golden Buzzer, sending her directly to the final and allowing her to bypass the semifinal round.

Her song choice for the final has not been officially announced. Thai fans will have to wait until the broadcast to discover what she has selected for the biggest performance of her AGT campaign.

The final will determine whether the teenage musician can convert her viral performances and international following into enough support from eligible American and Puerto Rican voters to win the competition.

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