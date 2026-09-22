Nene Royal in AGT 2026 final: When to watch and how to vote

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 9:45 AM
4 minutes read
Nene Royal in AGT 2026 final: When to watch and how to vote

Thai music fans are preparing to support Nene Royal as the 16-year-old singer and guitarist takes the stage in the America’s Got Talent 2026 final.

Nene, whose real name is Praew Rattikarn Amloy, will face nine other finalists for the Season 21 title and the programme’s US$1 million top prize.

AGT host Terry Crews speaks on stage beside Nene Royal, who holds her guitar

ADVERTISEMENT

The final performance show will air on NBC from 9pm to 11pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 22. That corresponds to 8am to 10am in Thailand on Wednesday, September 23.

The programme is starting one hour later than its usual US time because The Voice will occupy the 8pm slot before the two-hour AGT final.

Nene’s exact performance time has not been announced. Viewers who want to follow her appearance should therefore watch from the beginning of the programme rather than assume she will perform at 8am sharp.

Where to watch the AGT 2026 final

In the United States, the performance show will air on the NBC television network. Viewers with access to a participating US television provider may also be able to watch through NBC’s website or app.

Related Articles

Peacock is expected to make the episode available for streaming after its NBC broadcast. Access depends on the viewer’s location and subscription, and Peacock is not officially available as a general streaming service in Thailand.

ADVERTISEMENT

TrueVisions has carried Season 21 in Thailand through True X-Zyte, TrueVisions Channel 340, and the TrueVisions NOW app, including delayed broadcasts and catch-up viewing. However, no official announcement confirming a live Thai simulcast of the final had been found at the time of publication.

Thai viewers should check the latest TrueVisions programme schedule before the show. They can also watch performance clips after the broadcast through AGT’s official online channels:

These platforms should not be treated as guaranteed live streams for viewers in Thailand. YouTube and social media clips are normally uploaded after each performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

How to vote for Nene Royal

The AGT champion will be chosen through eligible public votes. Season 21 provides two voting methods, with up to 10 votes available through each method.

1. NBC website or AGT app

Eligible viewers can visit NBC.com/AGTVote or use the official America’s Got Talent app. After signing in with an NBCUniversal profile, select Nene Royal, assign up to 10 votes and save the submission.

The NBC voting website and AGT app are two ways of accessing the same voting system. They do not provide 10 separate votes each.

2. AGT’s official TikTok account

Go to the official @agt TikTok account and find the designated “Vote Here” or “Comment to Vote” post for the final.

Enter Nene Royal as a separate comment for each vote. Up to 10 TikTok comments may count, but they must be posted under the official voting post. Comments placed under other AGT videos will not be counted.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eligible viewer can therefore cast up to 20 votes for Nene: 10 through NBC’s website or app and another 10 through the official TikTok voting post.

Voting is scheduled to remain open until 7am Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 23, which is 6pm on the same day in Thailand.

Can people in Thailand vote for Nene Royal?

No. Under NBC’s geographical eligibility rules, official AGT voting is limited to people located in the United States and Puerto Rico. Fans watching from Thailand cannot submit valid votes through the website, app or TikTok system.

Using a VPN or another location-changing service may breach the voting terms and could result in votes being rejected. Thai supporters can instead share the verified voting information with friends or relatives who are eligible and physically located in the United States or Puerto Rico.

Fans in Thailand can also support Nene by watching, sharing and commenting on clips published by AGT’s official accounts, helping her performances reach a wider international audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

How the AGT 2026 final will be decided

Ten acts will perform for the last time during the September 22 US broadcast.

Four finalists advanced directly after receiving Live Golden Buzzers during the quarterfinals:

  • Nene Royal
  • Hundred Fingers
  • Lai Noelle
  • Unitree

They will be joined by the six acts chosen through the semifinal public vote:

  • Acro Canine Crew
  • Veronika Goroshkova
  • Royal Lasers
  • Olivia Befus
  • Come Here
  • Geno Ploeger

The judges may assess and comment on each performance, but the final result will be determined by votes from eligible viewers.

NBC will broadcast the results show from 9pm to 11pm Eastern Time on Wednesday, September 23. It begins at 8am in Thailand on Thursday, September 24, when the Season 21 winner will be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nene Royal’s road to the AGT final

The young performer from Phuket attracted international attention during her audition by singing The Cranberries’ “Zombie” while playing guitar.

Nene Royal smiles on the America’s Got Talent stage with her guitar

ADVERTISEMENT

She later performed Muse’s “Hysteria” during the Judges’ Callbacks, combining vocals, guitar playing and percussion on the body of the instrument.

Nene returned for the live quarterfinals with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun”. Judge Mel B pressed the Live Golden Buzzer, sending her directly to the final and allowing her to bypass the semifinal round.

Nene Royal poses beneath the AGT logo and a Golden Buzzer graphic as confetti falls

Her song choice for the final has not been officially announced. Thai fans will have to wait until the broadcast to discover what she has selected for the biggest performance of her AGT campaign.

The final will determine whether the teenage musician can convert her viral performances and international following into enough support from eligible American and Puerto Rican voters to win the competition.

In similar news

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 22, 2026, 9:45 AM
4 minutes read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Thai King&#8217;s son wants to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery News

Thai King’s son wants to return to Thailand for urgent brain surgery

20 minutes ago
Thailand weather today, 22 September: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 22 September: heavy rain in 21 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

3 hours ago
Korat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it&#8217;s fake Thailand News

Korat shopper buys gold ring online for 6,730 baht but it’s fake

13 hours ago
Chon Buri flags 14,264 firms with foreign shareholders for nominee checks Pattaya News

Chon Buri flags 14,264 firms with foreign shareholders for nominee checks

15 hours ago
3 Thai women held at Sri Lanka airport with nearly 8kg of cannabis Crime News

3 Thai women held at Sri Lanka airport with nearly 8kg of cannabis

16 hours ago
Taipei police detain 17 Thai women in a raid on an alleyway sex business News

Taipei police detain 17 Thai women in a raid on an alleyway sex business

16 hours ago
Thailand weighs minimum delivery rider pay, platform pushes back Thailand News

Thailand weighs minimum delivery rider pay, platform pushes back

16 hours ago
Family of Korat woman killed in Taiwan seek help bringing her ashes home Thailand News

Family of Korat woman killed in Taiwan seek help bringing her ashes home

16 hours ago
Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders Crime News

Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders

16 hours ago
Four indicted in heroin network tied to Thai flight attendant in Australia Crime News

Four indicted in heroin network tied to Thai flight attendant in Australia

16 hours ago
Phuket residents seek answers over smoking road Phuket News

Phuket residents seek answers over smoking road

17 hours ago
Sa Kaeo abbot swept into drain while clearing debris Thailand News

Sa Kaeo abbot swept into drain while clearing debris

17 hours ago
Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel Phuket News

Swedish man dies after unexplained injuries at Phuket hotel

18 hours ago
Anutin defends Cabinet, vows action against scams, drugs, illegal firms Politics News

Anutin defends Cabinet, vows action against scams, drugs, illegal firms

18 hours ago
Thailand solar panel imports surge ahead of household scheme Thailand News

Thailand solar panel imports surge ahead of household scheme

18 hours ago
Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman&#8217;s debts Crime News

Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman’s debts

19 hours ago
Buriram abbot admits sending monks to buy meth with temple donations Crime News

Buriram abbot admits sending monks to buy meth with temple donations

19 hours ago
Trail runner dies after collapse during 25km race in Tak Thailand News

Trail runner dies after collapse during 25km race in Tak

19 hours ago
Phuket MP seeks money trail probe over checkpoint extortion Phuket News

Phuket MP seeks money trail probe over checkpoint extortion

19 hours ago
2 Chinese, 4 migrant workers charged after Myanmar man dies in Rayong Crime News

2 Chinese, 4 migrant workers charged after Myanmar man dies in Rayong

20 hours ago
Thai Airways gains altitude in Skytrax global ranking Aviation News

Thai Airways gains altitude in Skytrax global ranking

20 hours ago
Cambodian responds with Khmer Empire history but no new evidence on disputed photos News

Cambodian responds with Khmer Empire history but no new evidence on disputed photos

20 hours ago
Nene Royal rehearses ahead of the America&#8217;s Got Talent final Entertainment

Nene Royal rehearses ahead of the America’s Got Talent final

21 hours ago
Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park Koh Samui News

Frenchman in Spider-Man suit held after protest at Samui Exotic Park

22 hours ago
Ex-Future Forward leader says coups stalled Thailand&#8217;s growth Politics News

Ex-Future Forward leader says coups stalled Thailand’s growth

23 hours ago
Back to top button
Next articlePhuket MP faces possible arrest warrant if he misses DSI nominee summons