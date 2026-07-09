5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 11:38 AM
347 1 minute read
5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive
Photo by pixelshot via Canva

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) resolved that there are sufficient grounds to pursue criminal and disciplinary action against six people, including five police officers, over the extortion of 6 million baht from a British drug kingpin, Ritesh Patel.

Patel, who was wanted in the UK over alleged drug trafficking offences, fled to Dubai before travelling to Thailand in June 2022. Immigration officers later arrested him in Phuket after determining that he had entered the country using a fraudulent passport.

According to investigators, Patel then asked his Thai friend, Tirawan Khiao-ngarm, to present his passport to officials. Authorities found that both the passport and visa had been revoked.

Patel was subsequently transferred to an immigration detention centre in Bangkok while awaiting legal proceedings and extradition to the UK under an agreement between the two countries.

Thailand national anti-corruption commission
Photo via NACC

According to the NACC’s investigation, Patel later sought assistance to secure his release. Tirawan was introduced to Wittaya Somsrisamakul, who allegedly claimed he could arrange Patel’s release through his connections with a senior police officer, later identified as Ramate Kaewsungnoen.

Investigators said Wittaya allegedly claimed Ramate could facilitate the process, prompting Patel to instruct Tirawan to transfer 6 million baht.

Despite the payment, Patel was not released. Tirawan later filed a complaint with the Royal Thai Police alleging extortion.

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Photo by anurakpong via Getty Images

The subsequent investigation uncovered financial links between Wittaya, Ramate and Ramate’s wife, Buraya, according to investigators. Authorities also identified four additional police officers who were allegedly connected to the case.

On Tuesday, July 7, the NACC announced that it had resolved that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against six accused, including Wittaya, Ramate and four police officers, over the extortion scheme.

The commission said its investigation report, supporting evidence, electronic records and resolution will be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for consideration of criminal prosecution. The findings will also be sent to the relevant police supervisors to consider disciplinary action against the officers involved.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 11:38 AM
347 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.