5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) resolved that there are sufficient grounds to pursue criminal and disciplinary action against six people, including five police officers, over the extortion of 6 million baht from a British drug kingpin, Ritesh Patel.

Patel, who was wanted in the UK over alleged drug trafficking offences, fled to Dubai before travelling to Thailand in June 2022. Immigration officers later arrested him in Phuket after determining that he had entered the country using a fraudulent passport.

According to investigators, Patel then asked his Thai friend, Tirawan Khiao-ngarm, to present his passport to officials. Authorities found that both the passport and visa had been revoked.

Patel was subsequently transferred to an immigration detention centre in Bangkok while awaiting legal proceedings and extradition to the UK under an agreement between the two countries.

According to the NACC’s investigation, Patel later sought assistance to secure his release. Tirawan was introduced to Wittaya Somsrisamakul, who allegedly claimed he could arrange Patel’s release through his connections with a senior police officer, later identified as Ramate Kaewsungnoen.

Investigators said Wittaya allegedly claimed Ramate could facilitate the process, prompting Patel to instruct Tirawan to transfer 6 million baht.

Despite the payment, Patel was not released. Tirawan later filed a complaint with the Royal Thai Police alleging extortion.

The subsequent investigation uncovered financial links between Wittaya, Ramate and Ramate’s wife, Buraya, according to investigators. Authorities also identified four additional police officers who were allegedly connected to the case.

On Tuesday, July 7, the NACC announced that it had resolved that there was sufficient evidence to proceed against six accused, including Wittaya, Ramate and four police officers, over the extortion scheme.

The commission said its investigation report, supporting evidence, electronic records and resolution will be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for consideration of criminal prosecution. The findings will also be sent to the relevant police supervisors to consider disciplinary action against the officers involved.