Phuket woman loses gold and cash to Moroccan man from dating app

A Thai woman in Phuket reportedly lost more than 140,000 baht in gold and cash after a Moroccan man she met on a dating application allegedly stole the valuables from her accommodation.

A woman claiming to be a friend of the victim contacted Phuket Times and asked the Facebook page to share the story as a warning to the public. The page reported the incident on September 28, although the date and time of the alleged theft were not disclosed.

According to the victim’s friend, the Thai woman met the Moroccan man on a dating application, and the pair had been dating for only three weeks before the alleged theft.

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The man reportedly took a gold necklace worth around 130,000 baht and approximately 8,000 baht in cash from the woman’s accommodation. He was also accused of stealing 4,000 baht in cash from a Myanmar maid before fleeing.

The victim’s friend said the woman had already filed a complaint with local police, but she had not received any updates on the case.

The friend added that they had a photograph of the Moroccan man and details of his passport. They believed he had already left Phuket, although police had not confirmed this information.

Phuket Times also issued a warning about meeting foreigner through social media or dating applications, following the reported incident.

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In a similar case reported in January, a Thai widow in Nonthaburi sought help from a celebrity lawyer, claiming she had lost nearly 500,000 baht to a man she met through the dating application Omi.

The woman said they had been in a relationship for two years before the man allegedly stole gold accessories and Buddhist amulets from her home.

In another case reported in the same month, a Thai woman in Khon Kaen province claimed she lost around 800,000 baht to a man she met through a dating application. She said she later discovered that he had married another woman and was living a luxurious lifestyle using her money.