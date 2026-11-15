Missing South African tourist Devendren Naicker confirmed dead

The family of missing South African tourist Devendren Naicker has confirmed his death after a body believed to be his was discovered in a palm plantation in Phuket, bringing an end to a week-long search.

The 65 year old from Durban had been missing since leaving his hotel in Patong on November 6. His family confirmed his death but declined to comment further, according to the Sunday Tribune.

A body believed to be Naicker’s was discovered on the afternoon of November 13 in an oil palm plantation in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district.

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The Phuket News reported that Thai police were awaiting formal identification and forensic results to establish the cause of death.

Initial findings indicated that the clothing on the deceased matched the outfit Naicker was wearing when he disappeared.

Although his family has since confirmed his death, the latest reports do not establish whether Thai investigators have completed the formal identification process. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Naicker, from Yellowwood Park in Durban, arrived in Phuket on November 6 and checked into a hotel in Patong. He was last seen leaving at about 6.30pm, and his luggage remained in his room.

His daughter, 35 year old Lavanya Naicker, said she had not heard from him since he called shortly after arriving. Patong Police received a missing person report on November 9 and began reviewing CCTV footage and checking hospitals, while Tourist Police joined the search on November 10.

Lavanya had been preparing to travel to Thailand to assist with the search when she received confirmation of her father’s death.

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