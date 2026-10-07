17 year old Russian tourist critically injured in Phuket road accident

A 17 year old Russian teenager who was initially reported missing was found in critical condition at a hospital in Phuket after a road accident that reportedly killed the other people involved.

The teenager’s family began searching for him after losing contact at about 3am on October 4. According to the Phuket Times Facebook page, he had disappeared in the Patong area.

The report said the teenager had left his accommodation in Bang Tao to meet friends on Bangla Road. He hadn’t arrived and did not respond to messages from his friends or family through Telegram.

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His friends went to his accommodation but found no one there. His mother and older sister then contacted Thai people they knew for assistance, while a missing-person poster was shared on Thai social media in an effort to locate him.

The Phuket Times page reported an update yesterday, October 6, saying the teenager had been found unconscious at a hospital in Phuket. He was reportedly travelling to meet his friends in Bangla when the road accident occurred.

Russian news agencies reported that the teenager was the only survivor of the accident and had been admitted to hospital in serious condition. He reportedly had no personal documents with him, preventing medical staff and police from immediately contacting his family.

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The accident reportedly involved a local taxi. No further details about the collision or the other people involved had been reported at the time of writing.

The teenager reportedly remains unconscious under the care of a Thai medical team. There was no information on whether his family had arrived in Thailand.

A similar case was reported in Pattaya in April, when a missing Taiwanese man was found receiving treatment at a hospital for a mental health condition.

The Taiwanese man had reportedly travelled to Thailand to celebrate Songkran with friends and a Thai girlfriend. The couple argued before he left their hotel, prompting a search for him.

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