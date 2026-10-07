17 year old Russian tourist critically injured in Phuket road accident

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 10:58 AM
1 minute read
17 year old Russian tourist critically injured in Phuket road accident
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A 17 year old Russian teenager who was initially reported missing was found in critical condition at a hospital in Phuket after a road accident that reportedly killed the other people involved.

The teenager’s family began searching for him after losing contact at about 3am on October 4. According to the Phuket Times Facebook page, he had disappeared in the Patong area.

The report said the teenager had left his accommodation in Bang Tao to meet friends on Bangla Road. He hadn’t arrived and did not respond to messages from his friends or family through Telegram.

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His friends went to his accommodation but found no one there. His mother and older sister then contacted Thai people they knew for assistance, while a missing-person poster was shared on Thai social media in an effort to locate him.

Missing Russian found injured in Phuket road accident
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The Phuket Times page reported an update yesterday, October 6, saying the teenager had been found unconscious at a hospital in Phuket. He was reportedly travelling to meet his friends in Bangla when the road accident occurred.

Russian news agencies reported that the teenager was the only survivor of the accident and had been admitted to hospital in serious condition. He reportedly had no personal documents with him, preventing medical staff and police from immediately contacting his family.

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The accident reportedly involved a local taxi. No further details about the collision or the other people involved had been reported at the time of writing.

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Photo by Engin Akyurt via Pexels

The teenager reportedly remains unconscious under the care of a Thai medical team. There was no information on whether his family had arrived in Thailand.

A similar case was reported in Pattaya in April, when a missing Taiwanese man was found receiving treatment at a hospital for a mental health condition.

The Taiwanese man had reportedly travelled to Thailand to celebrate Songkran with friends and a Thai girlfriend. The couple argued before he left their hotel, prompting a search for him.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 7, 2026, 10:58 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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