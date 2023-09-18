Mercedes driver faces charges after road rage incident with taxi in Phuket

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News.

A road rage incident involving a Mercedes Benz driver and a taxi driver near the Darasamut Intersection in Phuket, Thailand, resulted in the former facing charges for his violent reaction. The event took place on a Saturday night in September and quickly escalated when the green plate taxi allegedly cut off the Mercedes Benz.

The 38 year old taxi driver, Teerapat Phuob was originally from Kalasin and had his vehicle registered in Bangkok. He reported the road rage incident to Wichit Police at 10.33pm that night. The conflict happened just minutes before, around 10.17pm, according to Teerapat. He had two French tourists in his taxi at the time, having picked them up from the Naka Weekend Market, and was en route to Marin Plaza in Patong.

Teerapat explained to the police that he needed to get into the left lane to continue his journey to Patong, and due to running out of space, he moved across in front of the Mercedes Benz. He admitted that he didn’t signal his intention to change lanes abruptly, but he did flash his hazard lights as a way of thanking the car behind him.

The situation escalated when the Mercedes Benz collided with the taxi and stopped abruptly in front of it, and the driver, identified as Weerayut Srimuang, began verbally abusing Teerapat for his driving. Weerayut’s angry tirade included explicit and rude words, and he even asked Teerapat if he wanted to see a gun. Despite Teerapat’s apologies, Weerayut punched him in the face three times before leaving the scene.

Both individuals met at Wichit Police Station the following day to apologise to each other. Teerapat expressed his shock at the road rage incident, stating that it had never happened before. He also voiced concerns about his work and the need to protect himself, given his responsibilities towards his family. Weerayut, on the other hand, apologised for his actions, attributing them to his short temper.

However, Deputy Chief of Wichit Police, Police Lieutenant Colonel Surachart Thongyai, confirmed that Weerayut now faced charges of assault, drunk driving, and using threats to intimidate and cause fear among others.

Follow us on :













Discussions are currently underway to determine the amount of damages to be paid for the repairs to Teerapat’s taxi. Teerapat has filed a claim for damages of 100,000 baht, which includes the income lost while the taxi undergoes repairs, The Phuket News reported.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.