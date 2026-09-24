Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 24, 2026, 2:44 PM
1 minute read
Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory

After discovering the young Thai rocker performing at a Phuket market, Sean helped her family navigate the AGT application and supported her journey to the United States.

Before Nene Royal became the winner of America’s Got Talent 2026, she was a young musician performing for shoppers at Naka Weekend Market in Phuket.

Among those who stopped to watch was Sean, an American who became one of her earliest international supporters.

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Impressed by Nene’s powerful voice, guitar skills and natural stage presence, Sean approached her parents with an ambitious idea: submit her performances to America’s Got Talent.

Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory

The process involved far more than simply uploading a video. According to Thai media, Sean helped collect performance clips, complete the English-language application and communicate with the AGT casting team in the United States.

Several submissions initially received no response. Sean continued trying until the family finally received the news they had been waiting for. Nene had been invited to audition in Los Angeles.

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The confirmation reportedly brought Nene and her father, Narong Amloy, to tears.

Sean later helped manage the early stages of her journey and contributed towards travel and other expenses before Nene’s growing popularity attracted wider support from Thailand.

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Meet Sean, the American fan who helped Nene Royal to AGT glory

Once on the AGT stage, however, the spotlight belonged to Nene. The 16-year-old Phuket rocker impressed the judges and millions of viewers with her distinctive voice, fearless performances and commanding guitar work, eventually becoming the Season 21 champion.

Her victory was built on talent, years of practice and strong support from her family. Sean’s contribution came at a crucial moment: he recognised her potential and helped open a door that once appeared far beyond the streets of Phuket.

Sometimes, one person believing in young talent can help the whole world discover it.

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 24, 2026, 2:44 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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