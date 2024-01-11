Local dispute turns violent with gunshot in Phuket neighbourhood

A local dispute turned violent in Pa Khlok, Phuket, when a man allegedly fired a gun after threatening his neighbour. The incident unfolded in the early hours of today, January 11.

Upon receiving a report of gunfire at a residence in Moo 2, Pa Khlok, local authorities quickly arrived on the scene. Thalang Police were accompanied by village headman Chokchai Suebsak to investigate the disturbance. They found 48 year old Withawat Athisuthaphot in a state of inebriation.

The neighbouring property bore signs of the altercation. A window had been smashed, and a motorcycle lay toppled over at the site of the dispute. The residents of this property, 63 year old Anucha Ngorsurachet, and, 38 year old Samphan Pengchan, both sustained injuries during the scuffle. The police did not elaborate on the extent of the damage they suffered.

Allegedly, the confrontation escalated when Wittawat threatened his neighbours, declaring he would retrieve a gun and shoot them. Shortly after returning to his adjacent property, a gunshot rang out. This spurred Anucha’s wife, Jaraya Ngorsurachet, to alert the police.

A search of Wittawat’s home led to the discovery of a .38-calibre revolver. The firearm was confiscated and will serve as key evidence.

The accused has been detained following an inspection of the scene. He will face legal prosecution, the police statement confirmed.

Wittawat is now under interrogation and will be subject to further examination. Part of the ongoing investigation will entail testing for gunpowder residue to ascertain whether he did indeed fire the weapon. The incident underlines the severity of neighbourhood disputes and the rapid escalation when firearms are involved, reported Phuket News.

