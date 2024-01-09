Kindee Phuket fair to spotlight local cuisine and music

The culinary and musical delights of Phuket are set to take centre stage at the upcoming Kindee Phuket fair, scheduled from January 19-21 at Sapan Hin. This exciting event, organised by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO), comes hot on the heels of the successful Red Cross’s Dee Phuket fair that concluded just a fortnight ago.

The spotlight of the Kindee Phuket festival will be on local food while also featuring performances by renowned Thai music bands. This gathering aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Phuket, inviting both locals and international visitors to indulge in unique gastronomic experiences and enjoy melodious tunes.

A line-up of concerts forms a significant part of the festival, aptly named Good Eat Phuket. However, the PPAO has yet to release specific timings for these performances. The details available so far are limited to a Facebook post and a promotional poster by PPAO, which promise visitors a weekend filled with live performances and engaging activities.

As per the PPAO’s information, the three main attractions at the Kindee Phuket festival will be local food, music, and fun-filled activities. This event is poised to highlight the authentic flavours of Phuket and the vibrancy of its music scene.

The Kindee Phuket festival is set to kick off less than a fortnight after the Dee Phuket fair, held annually by the Phuket Red Cross. The fair, which started on December 29 and ended on January 6, concluded with the announcement of the winning numbers for the Red Cross Lottery’s main prizes.

The lottery winners have been requested to contact the Phuket provincial office of the Red Cross either in person or by calling 076-211766 before February 20. This exciting series of events not only offers a chance to win prizes but also provides an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture of Phuket.

The Kindee Phuket fair promises a weekend of culinary delights, soulful music, and engaging activities, making it a must-visit event for anyone in Phuket during this time, reported Phuket News.