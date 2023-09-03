Kazakh tourist drowned on Phuket beach after ignoring weather warning

Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub

The body of an 18 year old tourist from Kazakhstan, was discovered washed ashore drowned on Nai Yang Beach, Phuket. The man’s body was found two days after he was declared missing. He had reportedly gone for a swim amidst inclement weather on September 1 and failed to return, sparking a search operation.

A lifeguard from Nai Yang Beach found Dmitriy Rochsha’s body early this morning, approximately 1km from where he was last seen. The drowned victim was promptly reported to Sakhu Police and then transported to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem. Sakhu Police confirmed that there were no visible signs of struggle or violent death on Rochsha’s body, leading to the belief that he drowned.

Rochsha was part of a group of friends vacationing in Phuket. He is a TikTok vlogger, with his last post six days ago showcasing Phuket amidst the rain. His companions were all accounted for and safe, but the unfortunate incident cast a sombre shadow over their holiday, reported The Phuket News.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) Southwestern Meteorological Center (Phuket Met) has issued a weather advisory for Phuket and five other provinces along the Andaman coast today, predicting high wind waves.

“People should be aware of severe conditions.”

Phuket Tourist Police initially reported Rochsha as a missing Russian, referring to his Russian-speaking background. It was later clarified that he hailed from Kazakhstan. His ethnicity, however, is yet to be confirmed as his passport.

Last month, Phuket saw a tragic spike in drowning incidents, resulting in the death of four tourists over five days. In one incident, two young Indian men lost their lives while swimming at Karon Beach. In the evening time, police officer Chomphunutch Anahtayakul from the Patong Police Station in Phuket was alerted by radio that two tourists had drowned at Karon Beach and were pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.

