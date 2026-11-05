Kazakh man wanted over nominee company fraud held in Phuket

A Kazakh man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Patong, Phuket, and found to have overstayed his visa by 185 days.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand and Interpol had asked Phuket Provincial Immigration to help locate the man, identified as 24 year old Sergei. He is wanted in connection with a network that forged documents to establish more than 20 nominee companies.

Authorities in Kazakhstan allege the companies were used to launder money through nominees and withdraw cash to evade tax. The operation reportedly caused losses of 560,833,701 tenge, equivalent to about 41.7 million baht.

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After the alleged operation was uncovered and an Interpol Red Notice was issued, Sergei fled arrest and hid in Thailand, according to the account provided by officials.

Immigration officers traced him to a rented property in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, on November 3. With help from the building manager, officers knocked on his door. Sergei answered and reportedly tried to hide when he saw them.

Officers checked his identity against a database and found that he had entered Thailand on March 4 on a 60-day visa exemption. His permission to stay expired on May 2, leaving him overstaying by 185 days, or about six months.

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Charoenphong Khantilo, spokesperson for Immigration Division 6, said the arrest followed increased area checks, use of the bureau’s databases and information shared by Thai and foreign agencies.

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He also reminded accommodation operators to comply with Section 38 of the Immigration Act, which requires householders and accommodation operators to report foreign guests for inclusion in the official database.

In a similar arrests in December last year, immigration officers detained another Kazakh man wanted in his home country for fraud, revoked his permission to stay and said they would arrange his deportation with his embassy. The Thaiger previously reported on that case.

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