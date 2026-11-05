Kazakh man wanted over nominee company fraud held in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 5, 2026, 11:43 AM
1 minute read
Kazakh man wanted over nominee company fraud held in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A Kazakh man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Patong, Phuket, and found to have overstayed his visa by 185 days.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand and Interpol had asked Phuket Provincial Immigration to help locate the man, identified as 24 year old Sergei. He is wanted in connection with a network that forged documents to establish more than 20 nominee companies.

Authorities in Kazakhstan allege the companies were used to launder money through nominees and withdraw cash to evade tax. The operation reportedly caused losses of 560,833,701 tenge, equivalent to about 41.7 million baht.

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After the alleged operation was uncovered and an Interpol Red Notice was issued, Sergei fled arrest and hid in Thailand, according to the account provided by officials.

Foreign suspect arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Immigration officers traced him to a rented property in Patong subdistrict, Kathu district, on November 3. With help from the building manager, officers knocked on his door. Sergei answered and reportedly tried to hide when he saw them.

Officers checked his identity against a database and found that he had entered Thailand on March 4 on a 60-day visa exemption. His permission to stay expired on May 2, leaving him overstaying by 185 days, or about six months.

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Charoenphong Khantilo, spokesperson for Immigration Division 6, said the arrest followed increased area checks, use of the bureau’s databases and information shared by Thai and foreign agencies.

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Kazakh man held in Phuket, Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

He also reminded accommodation operators to comply with Section 38 of the Immigration Act, which requires householders and accommodation operators to report foreign guests for inclusion in the official database.

In a similar arrests in December last year, immigration officers detained another Kazakh man wanted in his home country for fraud, revoked his permission to stay and said they would arrange his deportation with his embassy. The Thaiger previously reported on that case.

Foreign suspect wanted by Interpol held in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 5, 2026, 11:43 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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