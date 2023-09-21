Kamala resident nabbed for motorbike thef in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Patong Police.

A 31 year old Kamala resident Sahat Max Laksakul was apprehended today by the Patong Police on charges of motorbike theft. The arrest followed an incident in which a white-black Honda Click 125i was reported missing from Meg Khram The Sunshine Restaurant, situated on the road between Patong and Kalim.

The incident transpired around 5pm on Monday, September 18, and the disappearance was promptly reported to the police. A man resembling the description of the thief was later viewed on CCTV footage from the restaurant. The same man was then spotted in Moo 3, Kamala, on the following evening.

Swiftly responding to the information, the police arrived at the scene and identified Sahat as the man matching the description. Upon confrontation, Sahat admitted to being the person captured on CCTV, pilfering the motorbike.

The local police then confirmed that Sahat had been arraigned with charges of “Stealing or receiving stolen property.” This arrest serves as a stern reminder for residents to remain vigilant and ensure their belongings are secure at all times.

The Patong Police reported they continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of the community, reflecting a commitment to crack down on crime in the area.

In related news, a young Thai TikTok user, identified as @tle_swrs, is desperately seeking legal assistance after being falsely implicated in a theft case. Despite having clear evidence of his innocence, he was wrongfully accused and found guilty due to the testimony of the actual perpetrator.

The user has made numerous court appearances and has been sentenced to spend two years in a rehabilitation centre, which was later reduced to one. Currently, he is working on an appeal against his verdict, attempting to gather additional evidence to prove his innocence.

