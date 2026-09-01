Jordanian tourist clashes with Phuket barber over extra charge

A dispute over a barber shop bill turned physical in Patong, Phuket, yesterday, August 31, after a Jordanian tourist allegedly refused to pay an additional charge for hair services.

The incident first gained attention on social media, where a Facebook post claimed a foreign tourist had refused to pay for a haircut before punching the barber. The tourist was initially described online as Israeli.

Patong Police later responded to a report of a fight near the end of Soi Bangla, where officers found the tourist and a barber shop employee grappling with each other.

Police checks established that the tourist was Jordanian, not Israeli as claimed on social media.

According to the initial police inquiry, the tourist and the shop had earlier agreed on a price of 700 baht for a haircut. However, he later received additional hair services, resulting in an extra charge.

When the work was finished, the tourist wanted to pay only the original 700 baht and attempted to leave the shop. The employee followed him and asked him to pay the remaining amount.

The disagreement then became physical, with the two grabbing at each other. During the confrontation, the employee’s glasses were reportedly damaged.

Police brought the two sides together to discuss the dispute. The tourist eventually agreed to compensate the employee for the damage, and neither side chose to pursue further action.

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