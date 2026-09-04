Jet skis buzz passenger boat off Phuket, prompting safety concerns

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 4, 2026, 1:58 PM
1 minute read
Jet skis buzz passenger boat off Phuket, prompting safety concerns | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

Four foreigners were criticised for their dangerous jet ski riding after they cut in front of a large passenger boat near Ao Por Pier in Phuket, leaving passengers frightened.

A video of the incident, which occurred yesterday, September 3, was circulated on Thai social media, showing four jet skis travelling at high speed.

The incident occurred in the sea between Ao Por Pier and Koh Naka Yai at around 11 am. The riders were reported to be foreigners, but their nationalities have not yet been confirmed.

Foreigners criticised for dangerous jet ski riding
Photo via KhaoSod

According to KhaoSod’s report, the jet skis approached the passenger boat at high speed, weaving back and forth and forcing the larger vessel to proceed with caution. Crew members shouted warnings to the riders, urging them to be careful and avoid an accident.

Unfortunately, the jet ski riders continued regardless, splashing water onto the passenger boat and alarming those on board.

While no collisions or injuries were reported, the incident has raised concerns about safety measures for water travel in Thailand.

Dangerous jet ski riding in Phuket
Photo via KhaoSod

There has been no report of an investigation by local police and government officials into the identities of the jet ski riders, or of the legal punishment they would face.

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One of the most recent major boat accidents was reported in January. In this case, a speedboat collided with a fishing boat between Koh Khiao and Koh Phi Phi in Krabi Province. A 17 year old Russian woman lost her life in the accident, while 20 others were injured.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 4, 2026, 1:58 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.