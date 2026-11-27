Three Italian tourists were detained by convenience store staff and jet ski operators after allegedly trying to leave a 7-Eleven in Kamala, Phuket, with toiletries and other goods hidden in their bags yesterday evening, November 26.

The store later decided not to pursue the matter after the group returned the items and paid 2,408 baht in compensation, according to a report filed with Kamala Police Station.

The Facebook page Phuket Times first shared the incident. It said a group of between two and four foreigners entered the store and appeared to browse before slipping towels, toothpaste, toothbrushes, Oishi drinks and other small items into their bags. When an employee noticed and moved to check the bags, the group reportedly ran out of the shop.

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Staff shouted that the group were thieves and called for help as they fled into a nearby bar. According to the page, bystanders restrained the group there and contacted officers, though some members of the group managed to get away.

Phuket Times said those who were caught initially denied taking anything, even though the goods were found on them.

The store’s 26 year old manager filed a complaint with investigators at Kamala Police Station at 10.37pm the same day. She said three foreign men had entered the branch at around 6.30pm, and staff became suspicious of their behaviour, checked their bags and found several products inside.

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The three men, two aged 24 and one aged 23, were identified in the report as Italian nationals. A check found 17 items in total, including skincare products, cosmetics, perfume, sunscreen, toothbrushes, toothpaste, towels, razors and sweetened condensed milk, with a combined value of 2,408 baht.

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All the goods were recovered, and the three men jointly paid the manager 2,408 baht for the loss, after which the store said it did not wish to take the matter further.

Officers then took the men and the items to Kamala Police Station to complete the relevant procedures. Details of any further legal action have not been released.