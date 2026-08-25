Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple

A dispute broke out at a mobile phone shop in Phuket between the owner and an Israeli couple over a Palestinian flag displayed in the store.

The CCTV footage of the incident was posted on social media yesterday, August 24. In the video, the couple were about to leave the shop when the woman noticed the flag on the door and a plant pot on the counter.

The Israeli woman raised the matter with the owner, who responded by repeatedly shouting at the couple. As she was leaving, the Israeli woman could be heard shouting, “F*ck Palestine!”, prompting the owner to shout back, “Stupid people! Stupid people!”

At the end of the footage, the shop owner followed the couple as they left and shouted further insults at them.

The store owner, who was later identified as Korn, shared further details of the incident with One 31. He said that the Israeli couple had entered the shop to ask about a phone accessory. He told them the item was out of stock and that he was waiting for a new shipment to arrive.

Before leaving, the pair noticed the Palestinian flag that Korn had placed near a plant pot and on the front door, and they reacted as seen in the footage. Korn emphasised his right to display the flag, saying…

“The flag is in my shop. I pay taxes, and I have the right to express my views”.

He stressed that displaying the Palestinian flag did not mean that he hated Jewish or Israeli people, or that he supported any particular side.

He explained that the flag was intended as a symbolic expression to raise awareness of the loss of innocent lives during the conflict in the Middle East. He said that his message was that civilians and innocent people should not become victims of war.

Regarding the Israel–Palestine conflict, Korn said that his position was not about religion, but about humanitarian concerns and ending violence, particularly its impact on civilians.

“Is it appropriate to become so unhappy just from seeing the Palestinian flag that you feel the need to come in and insult the shop owner?” Korn asked.

He added that all tourists visiting Thailand should respect Thai law, culture, and the rights of Thai people, just as Thai people are expected to respect the laws of the countries they visit.

Another conflict over a Palestinian flag erupted at a travel agency in Phuket on August 23. In this case, a Thai member of staff engaged in a heated argument with an Israeli family who were disappointed by the flag’s display.

Thai netizens have different views on the matter, with some saying that the national flags of both countries should have been displayed. Others supported the employee, saying that Thai people have the right to express their opinions.

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